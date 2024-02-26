Check out Mumbai's newest addition — CIRQA Dining Room

In August of last year, Flavour Pot Foods' owners, brothers Pankaj and Avinash Gupta, collaborated with hospitality entrepreneur Adele de Fontbrune to open a new outlet in the historic Todi Mills area of Lower Parel. They launched a world-class cocktail bar program named c. 1960, an anti-speakeasy which pays tribute to the year Mumbai became the capital of Maharashtra and the year the first international Air India flight took off from the city, connecting Mumbai to the world and bringing the world to the city. The premium bar was a huge success, and now the team is excited to announce the opening of their latest addition — the CIRQA Dining Room.
The creation of their menu 'Bombay And The World' is a culinary celebration, weaving inspiration from the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay. Each dish at CIRQA tells a story, a narrative that unfolds with every bite, inviting the diners to embark on a gastronomic journey that encapsulates Bombay's daring and inspirational spirit and the wider world. Furthermore, the 'And the World' element of the menu signifies a bold departure from the confines of regional boundaries— a few of the signature dishes include a take on the First Dumpling (Manti), Sesame Prawn Toast, Clams in Green Pepper Sauce, Nihari Featuring Foccacia, Miya Bhai Bolognese, Tangra Street Jhol, Labneh from Bombay and unique vegetarian flatbreads or pide.
The c. 1960 cocktail bar contrasts with CIRQA's Dining Room, where the menu explores nostalgic favorites with a touch of Eastern influences. It nods to the grills of Persia and the masterfully hand-pulled noodles of Tangra in Kolkata, parallel to Bombay's inclination toward not-always-so-Italian pasta. All these elements are artfully pulled together to create an offering tailored for the diners of today's bustling Mumbai metropolis.
The menu manifests Bombay's historical evolution, capturing the essence of the city's culinary narrative over the years. It echoes the cultural diversity of Mumbai, paying homage to various migrant traditions.