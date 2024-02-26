Check out Mumbai's newest addition — CIRQA Dining Room

In August of last year, Flavour Pot Foods' owners, brothers Pankaj and Avinash Gupta, collaborated with hospitality entrepreneur Adele de Fontbrune to open a new outlet in the historic Todi Mills area of Lower Parel. They launched a world-class cocktail bar program named c. 1960, an anti-speakeasy which pays tribute to the year Mumbai became the capital of Maharashtra and the year the first international Air India flight took off from the city, connecting Mumbai to the world and bringing the world to the city. The premium bar was a huge success, and now the team is excited to announce the opening of their latest addition — the CIRQA Dining Room.