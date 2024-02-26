Sip & savor the extraordinary as Lucy Lou All Day opens in Mumbai

Lucy Lou All Day transforms the act of serving drinks into an artful symphony of sass, eliminating any trace of mediocrity from its bold beverage program. Curated by well-known Head Mixologist Palash, the cocktail menu includes drinks like Alphonso Sago promising a visual spectacle adorned with mango caviars and a dash of glitter – a potion that's not just sassy but downright sensational. The tequila-infused Los Santos with vibrant passion fruit foam topping orchestrating a taste bud tango of epic proportions, and Spicy Red Hot Chilli Peppers cocktail, that doesn't merely bring flavors; it detonates an explosive blend that leaves your palate in a fiery state of euphoria.