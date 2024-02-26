Sip & savor the extraordinary as Lucy Lou All Day opens in Mumbai

You know it’s going to be an epic encounter when there are world’s exquisite cuisines and finest cocktails involved. Andheri’s Newest spot Lucy Lou All Day has opened its doors in Mumbai with a fantastically curated fusion of modern Indian and Pan-Asian culinary offerings, promising a culinary journey like no other.
Lucy Lou All Day is an all-encompassing experience, with an outdoor glasshouse for brunches and a high-octane club section spanning 12000 sq. ft. The dynamic ambiance propels the dining and entertainment escapade to the stratosphere of sophistication.
Here, the focus is on culinary innovation, driven by the state-of-the-art Josper grill live charcoal station, where Turkish-style kebabs are expertly prepared to offer a burst of bold and enticing flavors. The live woodfire oven further enhances the authenticity, serving up Neapolitan pizzas and Turkish pides. These culinary wonders create a feast where creatively presented dishes turn every meal into a visual delight perfect for your Instagram feed.
Embarking on Lucy Lou All Day's culinary journey is a must, and the five signature dishes enhance the experience. The Adana kebab, a symbol of authenticity and skill, steals the show from the live Josper grill. The woodfire oven introduces the wild Mushroom Pide, a delightful fusion of flavors that captivates the taste buds. The steam section offers the crispy prawn cheung fun, while the butter chicken samosa, with its modern Indian twist, brings an exciting twist to traditional flavors.
Lucy Lou All Day transforms the act of serving drinks into an artful symphony of sass, eliminating any trace of mediocrity from its bold beverage program. Curated by well-known Head Mixologist Palash, the cocktail menu includes drinks like Alphonso Sago promising a visual spectacle adorned with mango caviars and a dash of glitter – a potion that's not just sassy but downright sensational. The tequila-infused Los Santos with vibrant passion fruit foam topping orchestrating a taste bud tango of epic proportions, and Spicy Red Hot Chilli Peppers cocktail, that doesn't merely bring flavors; it detonates an explosive blend that leaves your palate in a fiery state of euphoria.
Address: 1st Floor, Pinnacle Business Park, Mahakali Caves Rd, MIDC, Andheri, Mumbai
Operational Timings : 12:00 pm to 1:30 am