Celebrated Chef Stefan Gadit shares an exclusive recipe from his new menu at an upscale Mumbai diner
The chance to combine contemporary cooking methods with Asian flavours was quite alluring for Chef Stefan Gadit to forego. In terms of flavour and presentation, Mumbai’s upscale diner Torii’s menu drawn up by Gadit, provides a singular platform for innovation and trying new things. “Through our collaboration, we are able to combine traditional Asian ingredients with modern dessert recipes, producing a sophisticated and inventive dining experience that satisfies all the senses,” says Chef Gadit, culinary director and executive chef at Torii by Gauri Khan.
The chef opens up about the same and also shares an exclusive recipe for our readers.
What was the philosophy behind the menu at Torii?
The philosophy was to create a menu that respects tradition while embracing innovation. I wanted each dish to tell a story, reflecting both the heritage of Asian cuisine and contemporary dining trends. The goal was to offer a sensory journey that delights both the palate and the eyes.
What’s trending in terms of cuisines this year?
Plant-based and sustainable eating trends are increasingly getting popular besides ancient grains and fermentation. People are becoming more daring and are looking for exotic cuisine and new eating experiences. A larger cultural drive towards health, sustainability, and gastronomic discovery is reflected in this move towards mindful eating and a diversity of tastes.
Your favorite cuisine?
Japanese cuisine -- its emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients, simplicity, and meticulous preparation resonates with my culinary philosophy.
Spices omnipresent in your kitchen?
Black pepper, fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and chilli are staples in my kitchen.
One ingredient that’s a lifesaver?
Lemon for its versatility and ability to brighten and balance flavours.
Your comfort food?
Butter chicken and Naan.
Torii Tartar
INGREDIENTS
• 20g each salmon, tuna and hamachi
• ¼ avocado, diced
• 4g chives
• 3g tobiko (optional)
• 3g fried garlic chips (optional)
• 3g jalapeños
• 2g fresh herbs to garnish
For the soy onion dressing
• 15g rice vinegar
• 25g soy sauce
• 8g granulated sugar
• 10g sesame oil and 20g grape seed oil
• 1g freshly ground pepper and 2g sea
salt for seasoning
• 20g onions, finely chopped
For the avocado mousse
• ¼ avocado
• ¼ green chilli
• 20g spinach
• 2ml lemon juice
• Salt to taste
Method:
Dice salmon, tuna and hamachi
into ¼-inch cubes and place them in a
mixing bowl.
In a small bowl, whisk together the
rice vinegar, soy sauce, granulated sugar,
freshly ground pepper and sesame/
grape seed oil until combined.
For the mousse, blend the avocado,
chilli and spinach till smooth, season with
lemon juice, honey and salt.
Pour the sauce over the salmon,
tuna and hamachi and gently mix until
incorporated.
Transfer into serving bowl with the
avocado mousse at the base and make a
mountain with the fish.
Top with jalapeños and fresh herbs,
and sprinkle with the chopped chives and
tobiko. Serve on a bed of ice.