All you need to know about Lonavala’s first glasshouse restaurant, which opens doors today!

No matter the cuisine, light-filled spaces make dishes delightful. Fiori is one such stunning space in Lonavala’s flourishing F&B scene. Named after the Italian word for flowers, Fiori is the hill station’s first glasshouse restaurant.

“Most people come to Lonavala for the weather - quaint monsoons and cosy winters. So we thought why not build a glasshouse restaurant that pays homage to the weather here and pair it with really good food,” says Suraj Gupta, one half of the sibling duo that has brought Fiori to life.

While Suraj is the business mind behind the venture, his sister Sanskriti Gupta, an architecture graduate from Sheffield University UK is the design soul. And Fiori does flaunt some serious design creds.

A vertical garden leads to a linear dining room decked out with tall lampshades and old world chequered flooring. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls flood the space with tons of natural light while the polycarbonate sliding roof makes for the perfect canvas for the dance of the raindrops.

An open kitchen at the far end is the epicentre of frantic activity in an otherwise elegant dining room. Most décor items at Fiori are locally sourced including the beautiful lamps that were originally vases from Lonavala’s very own ceramists. The piece de resistance are the Victorian pots amped up with fresh roses showcased like artworks around the dining room.