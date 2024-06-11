Embark on a culinary journey to Thailand in the heart of Mumbai

Thai Pavilion, a cherished culinary landmark in Mumbai, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Since its grand opening in 1993, this renowned restaurant, nestled within a prestigious 5-star hotel, has set the benchmark for exceptional Thai cuisine in India.

Under the guidance of Executive Chef Uddipan Chakravarthy, Thai Pavilion offers an ever-evolving menu that masterfully balances sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. Diners are transported to Thailand through an exquisite culinary journey without leaving Mumbai.