14 best places you can treat your dad to a special meal in Mumbai

Chef Rahul Akerkar and his daughters, Shaan and Amalia, will be at Ode, one of the city’s most popular dining spots, to celebrate Father’s Day with special cocktails dedicated to "Bob," Chef Rahul's affectionate nickname. DJ Choksi will be spinning a diverse mix of music for a laid-back and enjoyable evening. Whether you're looking for a meal or just a drink at the bar, come and join Chef Rahul Akerkar, his family, and the Ode team to celebrate Father’s Day in style.
Saturday, June 15, 2024, starting from 9.30 pm
Treat your dad to a luxurious brunch experience at Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, where indulgence meets elegance. Immerse yourself in a feast of exceptional food, live music, handcrafted cocktails, and a host of engaging activities for children.
Sunday, 16th June, 2024 | INR 3,500 onwards
Mumbai’s AER is hosting a luxurious Yacht Soiree for Father’s Day, featuring fine beverages, gourmet dishes, a mixology masterclass, live music and exquisite cocktails. The event promises to be a memorable blend of luxury and celebration aboard a stunning yacht overlooking the Arabian sea. Expert bartenders will ensure all dads have the perfect drink in hand, and an enlightening masterclass will be led by Vineeth Krishnan, AER's distinguished Beverage Manager. This Father's Day at AER will be a perfect blend of luxury, learning and celebration.
Embark on a journey aboard AER as it embodies a stunning yacht that redefines luxury with plush interiors and spacious decks, overlooking the vast Arabian sea. Raise a glass to fathers with a toast of fine beverages and enjoy a curated selection of premium drinks, including signature cocktails, fine wines, and refreshing mocktails.
Whether sipping a classic cocktail or trying something new, expert bartenders at AER will ensure all dads have the perfect drink in hand. Savour an exquisite selection of gourmet dishes crafted by renowned chefs with the menu featuring a diverse array of culinary delights, from fresh seafood and succulent meats to decadent desserts, all prepared using the finest ingredients.
Look forward to an enlightening masterclass led by Vineeth Krishnan, AER's distinguished Beverage Manager known for his innovative approach and deep knowledge of mixology. Vineeth is a well-sculpted leader with a robust background in mixology and bar management, boasting extensive experience across some of India’s top hospitality establishments.
The evening's ambiance is further enhanced by the soulful melodies of a high-tone violinist and the energetic beats of a live DJ spinning tunes. Picture being bathed in twilight and surrounded by a refreshing gentle breeze — as every moment becomes a memory etched against the most stunning sunset.
Adding to the allure, the bar will witness a takeover by some of the industry's finest. Myles Carroll, the Brand Ambassador for Dewar’s whisky, and Pearl Fernandes, the Portfolio Trade Ambassador for West India, will serve exquisite cocktails inspired by the occasion. This Father’s Day at AER will indeed be one to remember, offering a perfect blend of luxury, learning, and celebration.
Date: Sunday, 16th June, 2024 | 5 PM to 10 PM
Celebrate Father's Day at Smoke House Deli with classic dishes like Ol’ School Pancakes, Deep Pan Waffles, charcuteries, in-house pasta, Eggs Benedict, Eggs Florentine, and BBQ Chicken & Cheddar melt. Pair them with premium cocktails and mocktails such as Dope & Nutty Espresso, Tropical Smoothie and Stress Buster Smoothie. Join us to celebrate this special day!
At Smoke House Deli, every dish is a testament to our commitment to quality and flavour. Featuring classic dishes such as iconic Ol’ School Pancakes, Deep Pan Waffles, classic charcuteries, in-house pasta, Good Ol’ Eggs Benedict, Eggs Florentine, to sandwiches like the BBQ Chicken & Cheddar melt in crispy Croissant and much more, celebrating the authentic and enduring bond between dads and their kids.
Couple these dishes with Smoke House Deli’s premium cocktails and mocktails such as the Dope & Nutty Espresso, Tropical Smoothie and the Stress Buster Smoothie among a range of other options.
Celebrate the timeless classics - both dads and Smoke House Deli - this Father's Day with us.
Sunday, June 16, 2024 | 9 AM to 12:30 AM | INR 2,000 for two
Celebrate Father's Day at Thai Naam with authentic Thai cuisine. The menu offers appetisers like Thai Herbed Flavoured Coconut Soup, Corn Cakes, classic Thai-style Spring Rolls, and Red Snapper Cakes. Try popular curries like Thai Green Curry and Thai Red Curry, paired with Spicy Fried Rice with Roast Curry Paste and Basil or Stir-Fried Egg Noodles. Indulge in Tiramisu or Diced Water Chestnut with Coconut Milk for dessert. Create lasting memories with your dad at Thai Naam and experience an exceptional dining celebration.
The star of the show, undoubtedly, is Thai Naam's extensive menu. Begin your culinary journey with a delightful appetizer selection. For a taste of Thailand's aromatic soul, choose the Thai Herbed Flavoured Coconut Soup. Alternatively, tantalize your taste buds with the Corn Cakes, bursting with red curry paste and fragrant Thai herbs. Spring roll aficionados will find solace in the classic Thai-style Spring Rolls, while those seeking a touch of the sea can delve into the Red Snapper Cakes, a testament to Thai Naam's commitment to culinary artistry.
Curry enthusiasts, rejoice! Thai Naam's curries are a celebration of bold flavors. The ever-popular Thai Green Curry promises a symphony of fragrant spices, while the Thai Red Curry caters to those who crave a fiery kick.
No Thai dining experience is complete without the perfect pairing of rice or noodles. Thai Naam offers the Spicy Fried Rice with Roast Curry Paste and Basil, a delightful mélange of textures and flavors. Alternatively, the Stir-Fried Egg Noodles present a delectable option for noodle lovers.
As the celebration reaches its crescendo, indulge in the perfect finale with Thai Naam's dessert offerings. For a timeless indulgence, the Tiramisu awaits. Craving a refreshing conclusion? The Diced Water Chestnut with Coconut Milk, a traditional Thai dessert, promises a light and delightful ending.
This Father's Day, create lasting memories with your dad at Thai Naam. Let the vibrant flavors of Thailand transport you,and experience an exceptional dining experience that celebrates the man who deserves the best.
Sunday, 16th June, 2024 | Open till midnight
Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the elegant luxury hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, is inviting guests to celebrate Father's Day with a decadent brunch. Guests visiting the hotel’s Pondichery Café will enjoy a wide array of dishes including Rum-Roasted Pork Belly, Wine-Braised Lamb Shanks, Whiskey Gol Gappa, Liver Pate with Wine Gelee, Beer Batter-Fried Seafood, Flambeed Crepes Suzette, and Liquor-Filled Chocolates.
Sunday, June 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM | INR 4,199+ onwards
Tropicool Café in Bandra is celebrating Father's Day on June 16, 2024, with a special menu featuring authentic Brazilian dishes. Chef Jacklin John, known for his expertise in Brazilian cuisine, will be curating this unique culinary experience. The menu offers a delightful journey through the diverse flavors of Brazil, including dishes like Empadinhas de Camarones, Feijao Tropeiros Black Eye Beans Salad, Bobo de Camarao na Moranga, and Moqueca de Banana-da-Terra.
Indulge in delectable desserts like Manjar Branco com Calda de Frutas Vermelhas and Tatin of Goibas, and complement your meal with Tropicool's signature Açaí beverages, such as the Amazon Pump smoothie, Very Berry mocktail, or Hibiscus Bliss mocktail.
Sunday, 16th June, 2024 | 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM (lunch), 7:30 PM onwards (dinner) | INR 1,499++ onwards
Celebrate Father’s Day with a memorable experience at The Resort at Madh Island, featuring a luxurious brunch at the High Tide restaurant. Treat your dad to a sumptuous buffet spread overlooking the serene Arabian Sea and savor gourmet seafood, grilled meats, and a variety of international and Indian delicacies. The event will also include live entertainment for a lively and enjoyable atmosphere.
Sunday, 16th June, 2024 | 12.30 PM onwards | INR 2,000 ++
Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai is celebrating Father’s Day this year by transforming their Sunday Brunch into a ‘Dad-Approved Extravaganza’ to make every dad feel like a king! Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious dishes from around the world, ensuring there's something to appeal to every taste bud.
Guests can look forward to a delightful array of dishes that promise to be as delicious as they are diverse. The brunch will feature a variety of culinary delights such from across globe, ensuring there's something to tantalize every taste bud.
Sunday, 16th June, 2024 |12:30 PM to 4:00 PM | INR 1,999 +
Celebrate Father's Day at Café Corra in Mumbai, where an array of delicious menu options and refreshing drinks await you and your dad. Indulge in mouth-watering appetizers, delectable main courses, and indulgent desserts, all within a cozy ambiance perfect for quality time together.
Enjoy exclusive Father’s Day special drinks and combo meals, and take advantage of a special discount to make this celebration even more memorable and value-packed. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, Café Corra offers the ideal setting for a relaxed and delightful dining experience. Make your reservations now and create cherished memories with your dad at Café Corra!
Sunday, 16th June, 2024 | INR 2,000 for two
Take Dad on a flavourful vacation to Southeast Asia with a special Father's Day feast at La Mar, Mumbai's "Super Restaurant." This sprawling venue boasts a dazzling array of Asian tapas, perfect for sharing and exploring diverse flavours. From vegetarian delights like Tofu & Broccoli Yakitori to melt-in-your-mouth Asian Chicken Wings, there's something to tantalize every palate. Indulge in fragrant curries, refreshing salads, and an impressive selection of sushi and dim sum. This is the ideal spot for dads who are adventurous eaters and appreciate a vibrant dining atmosphere.
Sunday, June 16th, 2024 | INR 3,800 for two
Bayroute is offering a special Brunch Sunday menu for Father's Day that redefines classic Middle Eastern dishes. Some highlights from the menu include Shorba Manti, an Armenian lamb soup with baked lamb dumplings, garlic yogurt, and Sumac dew; Dukkah Lamb Shawarma, featuring hazelnut and coriander dukkah, pulled lamb, and mint lambneh; and Tava Karides, Turkish-style prawns glazed in butter, parsley, and limun. The menu also offers hot grills from the Middle East called Meshwi, a variety of cultured sourdough bread called Tarah, hummus, cold mezze, and more. To finish off the meal, they have decadent desserts like Zafrani Milk Cake, Baklava, Chocolate Fondant, and Lotus Milk Cake. The brunch also includes unlimited beverages and alcohol.
Sunday, June 16th, 2024 | INR 4,000 onwards for two
Treat your father to an extravagant Sunday brunch at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. Enjoy delicious food, vibrant ambiance, and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. Indulge in a diverse menu featuring lamb roulade, Andhra-style fish, baked potato, Kung Pao chicken, refreshing beverages, and decadent desserts. Enhance your experience with lively music and artisanal beverages by the poolside.
In an elegant setting, discover a sophisticated and inviting restaurant space with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, creating the perfect backdrop for a memorable brunch experience.
Explore a diverse menu featuring a variety of delectable dishes including the lamb roulade with chilli mayo, chapala pulusu andhra style fish, Papa hassels baked potato, Father’s Kung Pao chicken amongst refreshing beverages, and decadent desserts, catering to every palate and preference.
Discover unique, chef-crafted creations that showcase the finest flavours and ingredients, elevating your brunch experience to new heights by the poolside.
Enjoy the lively tunes of talented musicians, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere and adding an extra layer of entertainment to your brunch, while indulging in a selection of artisanal beverages, from handcrafted cocktails to fresh juices, complementing the scrumptious brunch offerings.
Sunday, June 16th, 2024 | 12.30 PM onwards | INR 2,799 onwards
This Father's Day, forget about grilling! Celebrate Dad with cricket, laughter, and delicious Hellmann's Mood Burgers at SOCIAL. To cater to the various emotions during the cricket season, Hellmann's and SOCIAL have collaborated to create a limited-edition menu called "Hellmann's Mood Burgers." The menu, available throughout the month of June, features three new burgers, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The "Eyes on the Prize Burger" will fuel you up, the "Get Charged Up Burger" is designed for truly exciting matches, and the "Drop the Jitter Burger" aims to help you relax during the nerve-racking games.
On till 30th June, 2024 | INR 350 onwards