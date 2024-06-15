14 best places you can treat your dad to a special meal in Mumbai

Mumbai’s AER is hosting a luxurious Yacht Soiree for Father’s Day, featuring fine beverages, gourmet dishes, a mixology masterclass, live music and exquisite cocktails. The event promises to be a memorable blend of luxury and celebration aboard a stunning yacht overlooking the Arabian sea. Expert bartenders will ensure all dads have the perfect drink in hand, and an enlightening masterclass will be led by Vineeth Krishnan, AER's distinguished Beverage Manager. This Father's Day at AER will be a perfect blend of luxury, learning and celebration.

Embark on a journey aboard AER as it embodies a stunning yacht that redefines luxury with plush interiors and spacious decks, overlooking the vast Arabian sea. Raise a glass to fathers with a toast of fine beverages and enjoy a curated selection of premium drinks, including signature cocktails, fine wines, and refreshing mocktails.

Whether sipping a classic cocktail or trying something new, expert bartenders at AER will ensure all dads have the perfect drink in hand. Savour an exquisite selection of gourmet dishes crafted by renowned chefs with the menu featuring a diverse array of culinary delights, from fresh seafood and succulent meats to decadent desserts, all prepared using the finest ingredients.

Look forward to an enlightening masterclass led by Vineeth Krishnan, AER's distinguished Beverage Manager known for his innovative approach and deep knowledge of mixology. Vineeth is a well-sculpted leader with a robust background in mixology and bar management, boasting extensive experience across some of India’s top hospitality establishments.

The evening's ambiance is further enhanced by the soulful melodies of a high-tone violinist and the energetic beats of a live DJ spinning tunes. Picture being bathed in twilight and surrounded by a refreshing gentle breeze — as every moment becomes a memory etched against the most stunning sunset.

Adding to the allure, the bar will witness a takeover by some of the industry's finest. Myles Carroll, the Brand Ambassador for Dewar’s whisky, and Pearl Fernandes, the Portfolio Trade Ambassador for West India, will serve exquisite cocktails inspired by the occasion. This Father’s Day at AER will indeed be one to remember, offering a perfect blend of luxury, learning, and celebration.

Date: Sunday, 16th June, 2024 | 5 PM to 10 PM