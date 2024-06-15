Chef Joel Basumatari’s 'Seven Spices Up North' pop-up takes over Mumbai

The Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, in collaboration with Gormei, who curate culinary experiences, has come up with the Seven Spices Up North pop-up — the ultimate dining sojourn curated by the acclaimed Chef Joel Basumatari. This exciting pop-up showcases the vibrant tapestry of Naga cuisine at the Momo Cafe.
Chef Basumatari's menu highlights the versatility and health benefits of Naga cuisine. Diners can savour a variety of dishes, from steaming hot pots and live cooking stations to flavourful soups, appetisers, and mains, there's something to for every palate. Don't forget to complete your meal with fluffy rice, decadent desserts, and a variety of condiments to customise your experience.
But be sure to save room for some of their signature dishes like Dohneiiong, a traditional dish from Meghalaya featuring tender pork cooked with black sesame paste and flavoured with aromatic spices; Masor Bor, a delightful fish dumpling soup made with ground fish paste, herbs, and spices that offers a burst of flavours with every spoonful; Millet Cannoli, a fusion dessert that combines the Italian cannoli with millet, creating a unique and delicious treat; Masor Tenga, a tangy fish curry from Assam made with souring agents like tomatoes, lemon, or dried kokum, giving it a refreshing and zesty flavour profile.
Also try out the Oma Bedor Saonia, a traditional Naga dish featuring smoked pork cooked with fermented bamboo shoots and fiery Naga chili peppers, resulting in a smoky, spicy, and aromatic curry; and Kenie Thevü Gacha, a comforting rice porridge from Nagaland, made with locally-grown sticky rice and served with a variety of toppings such as boiled eggs, vegetables, and pickles, making it a hearty and nutritious meal option.
Chef Basumatari said, "Naga cuisine is a hidden gem, bursting with unique ingredients and intriguing flavour profiles. It's a cuisine that celebrates fresh, local produce and traditional cooking methods. My menu for 'Seven Spices Up North' aims to be a vibrant exploration of these elements. I want diners to experience the warmth and hospitality that are so integral to Naga culture, all through the medium of food. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or simply curious to try something new, I believe this pop-up at Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai will be an unforgettable culinary adventure."
Address: Lobby Level, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Andheri Kurla Road, Mumbai.
Date: 14th June to 23rd June 2024
Time: 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Price: INR 2,375 onwards