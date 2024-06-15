Chef Joel Basumatari’s 'Seven Spices Up North' pop-up takes over Mumbai

The Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, in collaboration with Gormei, who curate culinary experiences, has come up with the Seven Spices Up North pop-up — the ultimate dining sojourn curated by the acclaimed Chef Joel Basumatari. This exciting pop-up showcases the vibrant tapestry of Naga cuisine at the Momo Cafe.

Chef Basumatari's menu highlights the versatility and health benefits of Naga cuisine. Diners can savour a variety of dishes, from steaming hot pots and live cooking stations to flavourful soups, appetisers, and mains, there's something to for every palate. Don't forget to complete your meal with fluffy rice, decadent desserts, and a variety of condiments to customise your experience.