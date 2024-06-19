An exclusive preview of Mumbai's newest speakeasy gem

As we deliberated over the starters, we were treated to a delightful appetizer of Cream Cheese & Edamame Tarts topped with Truffle and Pumpkin Seeds.

These tarts were bursting with flavour and creamy perfection. One bite was enough to assure us that we were in for a culinary treat. Next on the menu was the Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms wrapped in Zucchini with a Ginger Soy Glaze. The square-shaped bites were exquisitely flavourful, with the cheddar complementing the juicy mushrooms without overpowering the dish, while the ginger soy glaze added a tangy finish.

The Mushroom Pate was next, featuring King Mushroom, Portobello, Orange, Candied Pumpkin Seeds and Roquette. Now, the main thing you have to know about this one is how to eat it right.

At first glance, it might look like a salad but you have to assemble it in a toast format. Just stack all the ingredients you see on the plate on top of one another and take a big bite, it will reveal a harmonious blend of flavours that was both thoughtful and delicious.