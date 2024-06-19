An exclusive preview of Mumbai's newest speakeasy gem

Andheri's culinary landscape is poised for a delightful upheaval with the advent of The Little Easy, the eagerly awaited second outpost following the triumph of its Bandra predecessor. We were most fortunate to partake in an exclusive preview before the grand unveiling, and we must say, the experience was nothing short of spectacular.
The Little Easy's speakeasy theme transports you back in time with its retro vibe, complete with vintage seating and captivating paintings adorning the walls.
The atmosphere is further enhanced by the impressive bar that serves an array of delicious cocktails. We sampled two of their signature creations: Easy's Picante and Pinocchio. Easy's Picante, with its mix of Tequila, Passionfruit, Coriander, Jalapeno, Lime, and Taijin Mix, offered a tantalizing spicy kick while remaining refreshingly delightful.
On the sweeter side, Pinocchio combined Tequila, Fresh Mint & Elderflower Cordial, Malic Acid, and Elderflower Air. This cocktail was so smooth and subtle that you might mistake it for a mocktail.
As we deliberated over the starters, we were treated to a delightful appetizer of Cream Cheese & Edamame Tarts topped with Truffle and Pumpkin Seeds.
These tarts were bursting with flavour and creamy perfection. One bite was enough to assure us that we were in for a culinary treat. Next on the menu was the Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms wrapped in Zucchini with a Ginger Soy Glaze. The square-shaped bites were exquisitely flavourful, with the cheddar complementing the juicy mushrooms without overpowering the dish, while the ginger soy glaze added a tangy finish.
The Mushroom Pate was next, featuring King Mushroom, Portobello, Orange, Candied Pumpkin Seeds and Roquette. Now, the main thing you have to know about this one is how to eat it right.
At first glance, it might look like a salad but you have to assemble it in a toast format. Just stack all the ingredients you see on the plate on top of one another and take a big bite, it will reveal a harmonious blend of flavours that was both thoughtful and delicious.
For those looking for more small plate options, The Little Easy offers Mini Chicken Corn Dogs, Caramelized Onion & Chilli Croquettes, Thai Prawn Skewers, and more. Each dish promises a unique taste experience, ensuring that there's something for every palate.
Moving on to the main course, we tried the Confit Pumpkin & Sage Ravioli with Feta, Creamy White Burnt Butter Sauce, and Herb Foam. This dish is a must-try for cream sauce enthusiasts.
The ravioli was rich and indulgent, a guilty pleasure worth savouring bite after bite. For those who prefer other options, the menu also features Dan Dan Noodles and Lemon Cream Grilled Asian Sea Bass.
Despite being full, we couldn't resist grabbing a slice of the Kalamata Olive & Burrata Pizza with Jalapeno and Garlic Oil drizzle. The pizza's soft bread, perfect cheese and toppings melted in our mouths, leaving us craving more.
To cap off our meal, we opted for the Tropical Fruit Cream dessert, featuring Frozen Mango Yogurt, Pineapple Puree, and Vanilla Sponge. This dessert was a delightful and refreshing end to our culinary journey. The unexpected combination of mango, pineapple, and vanilla proved to be a delicious surprise, harmonizing perfectly to create a memorable finish.
The Little Easy is set to open its doors to the public post June 25th, and don't worry, you don't need a password to enter!
Meal for two: approximately INR 2,000