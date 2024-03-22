Celebrate Ugadi with Dakshin's special menu in Mumbai

As the auspicious festival of Ugadi approaches, Dakshin at ITC Grand Central offers a culinary extravaganza like never before. Ugadi, also known as the Telugu and Kannada New Year, heralds the arrival of spring and celebrates the essence of rejuvenation, prosperity, and joy.

Central to the Ugadi special menu is the iconic Ugadi Pachadi, a delectable concoction that embodies the six essential flavors of life – sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent, and piquant. Each flavor represents a facet of life's journey, from joyous moments to challenges, surprises, and the bittersweet experiences that enrich our lives.

The menu also features a delightful array of dishes that showcase the rich heritage and diverse flavors of South Indian cuisine. From traditional favorites like Vasantha Neer Panagam to Dakshin's signature starters, Bendakaya Vepudu, Padhpe Upakari, Muvvankaya, and Puttagodugulu Jeedipappu Iguru, every bite is a celebration of authentic flavors and culinary expertise.

Savor the goodness of Tarkari Kurmah, Kal Dosai, Tomato Pappu, Sambar, and Rasam, each prepared with handpicked ingredients and aromatic spices. Indulge in the creamy richness of Pachadi, the tangy Chitrannam, and the comforting Bagala Baath. End your meal on a sweet note with Basundi, Payasam, and Dakshin's signature South Indian filter coffee, Dakshin Kaapi.

Where: Dakshin, ITC Grand Central

When: 5th April to 9th April 2024 (Lunch and Dinner) | 11:30 am to 11:30 pm

Price: INR 3,250+taxes