Summer is here and so is Cafe 49's Mango Menu

Summer is here and so is the scorching heat. But there's one little ray of sunshine that make us fall in love with summers — mangoes! As the season of the king of fruits is here, Juhu's Cafe 49 has unveiled it's Mango Menu, curated to captivate every mango enthusiast's palate with an array of mango-inspired delicacies, promising a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving for more.
You can start you mangolicious journey with some exquisite pastries. From timeless classics like Mango Fresh Cream and Mango Baked Cheesecake to unique creations like Mango Lotus Biscoff Baked Cheesecake, Mango Nutella & Mango Raspberry, each bite is a celebration of the finest Alphonso mangoes, specially selected to gratify your sweet cravings.
For those seeking a refreshing twist, delve into the Mango Coconut Mousse, a velvety blend of mango sweetness intertwined with tropical coconut notes. You can also indulge in the Mango Caramel Tart, boasting a buttery crust, decadent caramel filling, and succulent mango toppings, promising a symphony of textures and flavors in every bite. The delectable dessert tubs, featuring tantalizing options like Mango Lotus Biscoff, Mango Nutella, Mango Fraisier, and Mango Saffron Pistachio, are perfect for sharing moments of sweetness with loved ones or relishing in solitary bliss.
You can also explore the savory side of mango with innovative offerings like the Mango Tacos, a delightful fusion of flavors featuring mango salsa and mango sour cream atop a medley of beans, cheese, and peppers. Indulge in the Mango Quesadillas, generously filled with a blend of ingredients, including raw mango, onions, and jalapeños, promising a burst of tangy sweetness with every bite.
Quench your thirst with the refreshing Mango Cocktail, a blend of fresh mango juice, Malibu, and white rum, or opt for the invigorating Pink Mango Mocktail, a delightful concoction of mango juice, strawberry crush, lime juice, and rock salt. For those craving a hint of spice, the Chili Mango Mocktail offers a perfect balance of sweet mango juice with a kick of chili flakes and Tobasco.
That's not all. Cafe 49 also has some exquisite gifting options, including the Grand Aam Peti, Petit Aam Peti, Contemporary Mango Box, and Mini Mango Box, each offering a curated selection of desserts, drinks, and dishes, ensuring a memorable gifting experience.