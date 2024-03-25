Summer is here and so is Cafe 49's Mango Menu

Summer is here and so is the scorching heat. But there's one little ray of sunshine that make us fall in love with summers — mangoes! As the season of the king of fruits is here, Juhu's Cafe 49 has unveiled it's Mango Menu, curated to captivate every mango enthusiast's palate with an array of mango-inspired delicacies, promising a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving for more.

You can start you mangolicious journey with some exquisite pastries. From timeless classics like Mango Fresh Cream and Mango Baked Cheesecake to unique creations like Mango Lotus Biscoff Baked Cheesecake, Mango Nutella & Mango Raspberry, each bite is a celebration of the finest Alphonso mangoes, specially selected to gratify your sweet cravings.