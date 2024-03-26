3 places to enjoy Easter in Mumbai

Smoke House Deli is bringing the joy of Easter to the table with its special Easter Bunny cookies, ready to be decorated by you and your loved ones! Whether you're a pro at cookie decorating or trying it for the first time, its Easter Bunny cookies will surely bring out the artist in you.

This fun and interactive event is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to add a touch of Easter magic to their weekend.

When: 30th and 31st March

Where: Across all Smoke House Deli outlet