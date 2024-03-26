3 places to enjoy Easter in Mumbai

Smoke House Deli is bringing the joy of Easter to the table with its special Easter Bunny cookies, ready to be decorated by you and your loved ones! Whether you're a pro at cookie decorating or trying it for the first time, its Easter Bunny cookies will surely bring out the artist in you.
This fun and interactive event is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to add a touch of Easter magic to their weekend.
When: 30th and 31st March
Where: Across all Smoke House Deli outlet
The Westin Mumbai Garden City has unveiled a delectable Easter Special Menu. This limited-time menu is a celebration of the festive spirit, offering a tantalizing array of indulgent treats and seasonal delights.
You can dive into layers of heavenly goodness with Easter Hazy Torta or experience a unique twist on a classic dessert with a Tiramisu-Filled Easter Egg. You can also indulge in Chocolate Berry Cake Roll, Easter Customized Cupcakes, and Coconut Cheesecake topped with Mango Passion Jelly.
Date: Till 31st March
Venue: The Westin Mumbai Garden City
This Easter, PCO Mumbai is offering a delectable array of Easter food specials crafted to tantalize your taste buds.
From timeless classics to innovative creations, the menu, curated by Chef Edjose Fernandes, features delicacies like Goat Cheese Brulee, Smoked Duck Pizza, Black Truffle Gnocchi, Chargrilled Chicken and Chargrilled Cauliflower Steak. You can also delight in pan-seared salmon, perfectly cooked to tender perfection.
Price: Starting from INR 495++
Date: Sunday, 31st March
Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Where: PCO, Mumbai