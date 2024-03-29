La Mar opens its doors in Mumbai's Worli

Mumbai is geared to welcome first of its kind visual and gastronomic venture — La Mar. Aptly named ‘La Mar’, Spanish for 'the sea', the sprawling 18,000 sq. ft. property is nestled on the coastline of Worli. La Mar promises to captivate its patrons with its bespoke design and culinary narrative that seamlessly blends natural elements of cuisine & nightlife.
Inspired by the vibrant tapestry of culinary legacies and rich history of the European continent, the cuisine highlights the miscellany of flavours, techniques and cultural nuances that define Mediterranean and European fare while synchronizing them seamlessly with the abundance of locally sourced ingredients from the Indian subcontinent.
The menu features Tapas that includes Smoked Duck Cumberland Sausage, Goan Chorizo and Black Forest Ham Pincho, Burnt Flour Grissini and Crispy layered potato to Soups and Salads that include Truffle and Cauliflower Soup, Eze Village Chicken Soup, Fire Grilled Scallops and Burrata. The Raw Plates encompass Yellowfin Tuna Ceviche, Buff Carpaccio and Watermelon Tartar, while The Charcuterie and Fromage selection offer cold cuts and cheese such as Salami Milano, Honey Glazed Ham, Hard Cheeses, Semi-Firm cheeses, and Soft cheeses. The Small Plates showcase delectable Spiced Corn Ribs, Truffle and Scamorza Croquettes, Baked Brie, Crispy Duck Leg, Pork Belly Burnt Ends, Grilled Lamb Chops, Lobster Roll and Grilled Octopus. The exclusive range of Caviars featuring Ossetra, Keluga Queen and Beluga promise to be a treat for refined palates. The Dessert spread offers luscious Hazelnut Gateau, Brown Butter and Olive Oil, Tiramisu A La Mar, and the Chef’s special Dessert tasting treat.
Spread across 18,000 sq. ft., La Mar’s interiors is apportioned into three distinct sections, each offering a unique ambience and exhilarating experience.
The lower level set in the scenic outdoor at the entrance of La Mar, offers a charming escape with Mediterranean vibes, lush greenery and welcoming cabanas, offering patrons a tranquil slice of alfresco dining while soaking in the panoramic seascape.
The enclosed ground-floor restaurant is an immersive tribute to the magic of the sea. A visual symphony in myriad shades of blue with fabrics mimicking rippling waves, the design orchestrates a dynamic connection between the surrounding vista, concept and cuisine of the restaurant. The strategically located partitions foster an interactive atmosphere, mirroring the ebb and flow of the tides. The inimitable lattice design on the ceiling, coupled with structured floor stones, adds architectural depth and panache to the overall design.
The high octane Bar above the restaurant seamlessly extends the concept of the sea as it weaves the ground floor's material palette in deeper, more opulent tones. Reflective surfaces enhance interactivity and creativity within the space, creating a dynamic atmosphere. The ceiling, adorned with interwoven rings serving as both design elements and lighting fixtures, adds a contemporary flair. Central to the design is an island bar counter, acting as a focal point and symbolizing the fluidity of the sea. Multiple levels in the seating areas demarcate the VIP and Private Zones. This cohesive design narrative, rooted in the primary concept of the sea, harmoniously links the alfresco and ground-floor restaurant area to the exclusive and sophisticated club space above, providing a unified and elevated experience for patrons.
For entertainment, La Mar will be presenting a specially curated entertainment calendar around the year. Cutting-edge music artists, trending DJs and specially curated Live Acts will perform at the venue. While the alfresco dining area and the enclosed restaurant area downstairs will present a melange of Retro, Jazz, Deep House and Chill music at an optimum decibel level enabling conversations to flow between guests, the high energy Bar area on Level one will feature a spectrum of live artists who will turn up the decibel and energy levels to get guests to groove to their high tempo beats.
La Mar is the brainchild of culinary maestro, Zorawar Kalra, and High Bliss Hospitality, a Joint Venture between Percept and Panchshil.
Where: NSCI, Worli
Timings: 12.30 pm to 1.00 am
Meal for two: approximately INR 3,500+ (with alcohol)
Note: Children below 12 years of age not allowed