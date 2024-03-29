La Mar opens its doors in Mumbai's Worli

Spread across 18,000 sq. ft., La Mar’s interiors is apportioned into three distinct sections, each offering a unique ambience and exhilarating experience.

The lower level set in the scenic outdoor at the entrance of La Mar, offers a charming escape with Mediterranean vibes, lush greenery and welcoming cabanas, offering patrons a tranquil slice of alfresco dining while soaking in the panoramic seascape.

The enclosed ground-floor restaurant is an immersive tribute to the magic of the sea. A visual symphony in myriad shades of blue with fabrics mimicking rippling waves, the design orchestrates a dynamic connection between the surrounding vista, concept and cuisine of the restaurant. The strategically located partitions foster an interactive atmosphere, mirroring the ebb and flow of the tides. The inimitable lattice design on the ceiling, coupled with structured floor stones, adds architectural depth and panache to the overall design.