Indulge in the soulful flavours of Khasi cuisine at this pop-up in Mumbai
Indulge in a unique culinary adventure at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, where Chef Daphi and Chef Daki have collaborated with Soul On A Plate by Yogita Uchil to present an extraordinary gastronomic journey.
Immerse yourself in the exquisite flavours and textures of Khasi cuisine, carefully crafted with authentic recipes and indigenous ingredients from the vibrant culinary landscape of Meghalaya.
Highlights from the menu include delicacies like Ja Stem — rice in lakadong turmeric, Doh sniang nei-iong — pork in black sesame, Doh syiar kylla which is a Khasi-style chicken curry, Ktung shira khleh — dried anchovy salad, Sohsaw phon — Khasi-style boiled tomato salad, Muli khleh — pink radish salad and Phan khleh — Khasi-style mashed potato.
Experience a perfect blend of tradition and innovation with a carefully selected range of Khasi delicacies, which highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region. Enjoy a harmonious mix of flavours that reflect the soulful essence of the Khasi people, providing a unique sensory experience.
Venue: Fifty-Five East, Grand Hyatt Mumbai
Date: May 24 to May 26
Meal Period: Lunch/Dinner buffet
INR 3,000+ for regular lunch and dinner; INR 3,500+ for non-alcoholic brunch and INR 4,500+ for alcoholic brunch.