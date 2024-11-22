Experience the joy of Loy Krathong with a Thai food festival in Navi Mumbai

Celebrate the vibrant Loy Krathong Festival at Asian Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai, Vashi, from November 22 to 24, 2024. Experience an authentic Thai dinner buffet crafted by Chef Vina, featuring classic dishes like Tom Kah, Thai Green Curry and the delectable Thapthim Krop. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with krathong-making sessions, where you can create floating baskets to release in the pool, a symbol of gratitude and renewal.

The evening is elevated with traditional Thai music and an exciting lucky draw offering prizes in collaboration with Thailand Tourism. Don’t miss this unique cultural and culinary experience!



When: November 22-24, 2024

Where: Asian Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi

Price: ₹2299++ per person