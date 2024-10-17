A ‘Pecan’ full of flavours: This luxury hotel in Mumbai brings its month-long special menu

Relish the decadent flavours of Pecans at this Indulgent American Pecan Festival at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. This month-long limited edition food festival will feature delicious items like Potato and Cauliflower Gratin and Pecan Breaded Fried Chicken Piccata, salads with candied pecans, smoothies like Banana Pecan and Caramel, and desserts that will include Pecan Apple Crumble, Banoffee Pie with Pecan Crumble, to name a few. Each of the dishes will have a strong influence of the nutty flavour of the Pecan along with its nutritional values which include healthy fats and antioxidants, making it a healthy and delicious range to dig in to.