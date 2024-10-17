Mumbai

A ‘Pecan’ full of flavours: This luxury hotel in Mumbai brings its month-long special menu

Indulge gives you all the details inside
Dishes from the limited edition Pecan Menu
Dishes from the limited edition Pecan Menu
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Relish the decadent flavours of Pecans at this Indulgent American Pecan Festival at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. This month-long limited edition food festival will feature delicious items like Potato and  Cauliflower Gratin and Pecan Breaded Fried Chicken Piccata,  salads with candied pecans, smoothies like Banana Pecan and  Caramel, and desserts that will include Pecan Apple Crumble, Banoffee Pie with Pecan Crumble, to name a few. Each of the dishes will have a strong influence of the nutty flavour of the Pecan along with its nutritional values which include healthy fats and antioxidants, making it a healthy and delicious range to dig in to.

Dishes from the limited edition Pecan Menu
Relish wholesome flavours at this Sandwich and Soda Club Festival in Mumbai

What: Indulgent American Pecan Festival

Where: Lobby Lounge, Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

When: till November 15

mumbai
special menu
Limited Edition Menu
Pecan
Pecan Menu

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com