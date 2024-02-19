Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a feast at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Celebrate the flavours and heritage of China at Sampan at the Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach as the expert chefs curate special Chinese New Year delicacies. Ushering in the colours of Spring, the restaurant has decked up in vibrant colours and upholds the culinary heritage marking the arrival of the Year of Dragon with much pomp and splendor.

Keeping the jubilant festivities in mind, Chef Penpa has designed an enviable menu comprising the fiery Jin Chicken, the comfort of Pad Thai noodles, and more which is bound to transport the visitors to the streets of Beijing or the peaceful gardens of Suzhou. The dishes are accompanied by handcrafted cocktails and a meticulous selection of wine.

The ambience and décor of Sampan would give you the vibes of having entered ancient China. Apart from the culinary indulgences, be prepared to be allured by the warm hues, and inviting textures while enjoying the sea view during a setting sun.

On till February 25, 2024

For Reservations +91 22 66934444/ 9372760066