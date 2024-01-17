Hard Rock Cafe re-opens in Pune's Hadapsar

Striking a cord once more, the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, renowned for its combination of music, entertainment, memorabilia and authenticity, has reopened in Pune at Amanora Mall, Hadapsar. The cafe is located on the ground floor of the East block and offers a vibrant blend of indoor and outdoor spaces.

Hard Rock Cafe Pune is more than just a restaurant; it embodies the spirit of rock 'n' roll. The indoor section is reminiscent of rock history, while the extensive outdoor area is perfect for enjoying Pune's weather. The cafe's commitment to ‘Love All Serve All’ is reflected not only in its food but also in its community-focused approach.

The cafe, located in Pune's IT & tech hub at Amanora Mall, is a unique destination that caters to a diverse range of consumers, from corporate professionals to families seeking a culinary experience. What makes this cafe stand out is not only its delectable American cuisine that features the Legendary Burger, Messi Chicken Sandwich, and more but also the mesmerizing blend of great music that resonates within the walls. The cafe offers vibrant indoor and outdoor seating options, making it a perfect setting for any occasion.

Moreover, Hard Rock Cafe takes pride in hosting spectacular live music and events, creating an immersive and entertaining atmosphere. Additionally, the establishment features a brand merchandise Rock Shop, making it a one-of-a-kind experience in the cafe. The cafe proudly showcases artefacts of legends like Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Aerosmith, U2, Stevie Nicks, Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Ramones, and Cher. Each piece, from Eric Clapton's Gibson Les Paul to Stevie Nicks' black velvet jacket, narrates a chapter in the history of their times.

“We are happy that Pune is now, once again, an official member of the Hard Rock family. We bring the spirit and philosophy of the brand to a country rich in musical and food traditions by presenting a modern vision of a remarkable restaurant at a strategic location in Pune,” said Tom Perez, Vice President of Franchise Operations, Hard Rock International.

