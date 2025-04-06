This ongoing food pop-up in Mumbai is a must-try for any Thai food lover!

Get ready for a taste of Thailand at Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla, where a special five-day Thai pop-up is taking place at O22. The menu is crafted by chef Klae Somsuay, Thai Cuisine Master Chef from The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata.

Born in Northern Thailand, chef Klae learned to cook from his grandmother and has spent years perfecting traditional Thai recipes. At Baan Thai, his restaurant in Kolkata, he is known for using fresh ingredients and staying true to classic flavours. Now in Mumbai for a limited time, he brings some of his favourites, offering a delicious and authentic Thai dining experience. While we were in Mumbai recently, we got a peek into what the chef had planned for the pop-up and here’s what we thought.

The meal began with a plate of Som Tam, the classic Thai raw papaya salad. It was light, fresh and full of bold flavours. The shredded papaya had a nice crunch, which was balanced by the juiciness of cherry tomatoes and green beans. A mix of lime juice, chillies, fish sauce and a touch of sugar gave the dish a perfect balance of sour, spicy, salty and sweet notes.