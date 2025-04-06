This ongoing food pop-up in Mumbai is a must-try for any Thai food lover!

Get ready for a taste of Thailand at Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla, where a special five-day Thai pop-up is taking place at O22. The menu is crafted by chef Klae Somsuay, Thai Cuisine Master Chef from The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata.
Born in Northern Thailand, chef Klae learned to cook from his grandmother and has spent years perfecting traditional Thai recipes. At Baan Thai, his restaurant in Kolkata, he is known for using fresh ingredients and staying true to classic flavours. Now in Mumbai for a limited time, he brings some of his favourites, offering a delicious and authentic Thai dining experience. While we were in Mumbai recently, we got a peek into what the chef had planned for the pop-up and here’s what we thought.
The meal began with a plate of Som Tam, the classic Thai raw papaya salad. It was light, fresh and full of bold flavours. The shredded papaya had a nice crunch, which was balanced by the juiciness of cherry tomatoes and green beans. A mix of lime juice, chillies, fish sauce and a touch of sugar gave the dish a perfect balance of sour, spicy, salty and sweet notes.
Next came the Thai Pomelo Salad, a dish that surprised us with its lightness and flavour. The pomelo was juicy and slightly sweet. It was tossed with fresh herbs, roasted peanuts and a mild dressing that brought in a hint of spice and tang. The salad had a mix of soft, crunchy and zesty elements, making it both refreshing and satisfying.
Up next was Tom Kha Soup which was warm, comforting and full of flavour. This coconut milk-based soup had a creamy texture and a mild, soothing taste. It came with pieces of lemongrass, galangal and a touch of kaffir lime, which gave it a lovely aroma. The flavours were gentle — slightly sweet from the coconut milk, with a bit of tang from the lime and a hint of spice. The Stir-Fried Vegetables with Bird’s Eye Chilli and Basil, which came next on our table, brought the bold Thai flavours along with it. The vegetables were cooked just right — crisp, colourful and full of freshness. But what gave the dish its punch was the heat from the bird’s eye chilli, balanced by the fragrance of fresh basil. Each bite had a mix of spice, crunch and a hint of sweetness from the sauce. The dish had a homely feel to it.
Next, we tried the Chicken Karpao, a flavour-packed dish with tender pieces of chicken stir-fried in a spicy, savoury sauce. The dish was full of flavour and had a nice spicy kick. The chicken was soft and cooked well, with a tasty sauce made using bird’s eye chilli and Thai basil. The basil gave it a strong, fresh smell that worked really well with the spice. It was served with Thai fried rice, which had a light, comforting taste and helped balance the heat. Together, the two made for a filling and satisfying main course. A great pick for anyone who enjoys bold, spicy food.
Our meal came to an end with the Thai Coconut and Mango Panna Cotta. It was light, smooth and a perfect way to end the meal. The panna cotta had a gentle coconut flavour and a soft, creamy texture that melted in the mouth. It was topped with a layer of sweet mango, which added a fruity, refreshing touch.
INR 2,750 onwards. On till April 7, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Bandra Kurla Complex.
