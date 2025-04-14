Explore Vishu Sadhya at this fine diner in Mumbai

Experience Vishu and Kerala’s vibrant traditions with a traditional buffet at South of Vindhyas. The South Indian restaurant in The Orchid brings a Vishu Sadhya to immerse you in the celebratory spirit. One can immerse in the spirit of the Malayalam New Year with a flavourful festive feast tomorrow. Diners can enjoy a lavish vegetarian buffet spread with a taste that will transport you straight to a traditional Kerala household, feeling the warmth of hospitality and love of family.
The Vishu Sadhya is more than just a meal - it’s an experience. The entire ambience is transformed to bring Kerala to the heart of Mumbai! Vibrant rangoli patterns, a boat decorated with spices from the region, the special ‘Samay’ lamp decorations lit during auspicious occasions, while the staff, dressed in traditional Kasavu attire, will welcome you with warm smiles in the festive atmosphere with their gracious service. Banana leaves with stems decor add a traditional element to the decorations.
All special delicacies for this Sadhya are curated by Chef Bala and his team. Featuring an array that reminds you of Kerala’s festive times, it includes the traditional crispy banana and jackfruit chips to a collection of Pachadis like Bhindi Pachadi, Carrot Pachadi, and Urulai Pachadi. Experience the comfort of spicy Rasam and a medley of vegetables in Avial, without which a Sadhya will be incomplete. Moving to the main course, the buffet boasts signature Kerala specialties including steamed rice, Malabar Paratha, and fluffy Appams, complemented by an array of traditional curries such as Aviyal, Erissery, Sambar, and Theeyal. Any feast is incomplete without desserts. Round off your meals with Pal Payasam, Parippu Payasam, and Rice Halwa, ensuring a sweet and satisfying taste before you head home.
South of Vindhyas invites guests to celebrate Vishu with a feast that brings Kerala’s rich culinary traditions to your table. The varied flavours on the banana leaf to the warm hospitality and festive aura, everything assures you of a memorable experience. Whether revisiting cherished childhood memories or enjoying a Vishu Sadhya for the first time, this celebration offers a taste of Kerala right here in Mumbai.
South of Vindhyas, a culinary gem nestled within The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, beckons you on a delicious journey through South India. The menu is a vibrant tapestry woven from the rich heritage of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Each dish is a symphony of bold flavours, meticulously crafted to transport you to the heart of these distinct regions. From the fiery curries of Andhra to the aromatic stews of Kerala, South of Vindhyas promises an unforgettable exploration of South Indian cuisine, celebrating both its cultural significance and its irresistible taste.
Festival on till Tuesday, April 15
Timings: Lunch: Noon to 3 pm | Dinner: 7 pm to 11.30 pm
Price per person: INR 2,099 +