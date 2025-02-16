This Mumbai restaurant launches ‘Gateway to Istanbul’ menu

Mumbai's Gateway Taproom BKC is kicking off summer with a brand new culinary adventure. Their ‘Gateway to’ series will feature a different country's cuisine each month starting with Turkey and the ‘Gateway to Istanbul’ limited edition menu.

This month's offering brings the vibrant spices of Turkish cuisine to your plate perfectly paired with craft beers and cocktails. Diners can enjoy dishes like Crispy Chickpeas over Hummus Carrots & Labneh Kumpir Falafel Doner Chicken Doner and Spiced Chicken Wings. For a sweet treat the Pistachio & Puff Baklava is a must try.

The drinks menu is equally exciting. The star of the show is the Cucumber Lager a light refreshing beer brewed with real cucumbers perfect for warm summer evenings. Cocktails include the Citrus Black Cranberry Treat and Bitter Orange each offering bold and refreshing flavours.

“We want to transport people to the places they dream of visiting,” says menu curator Prakriti Lama. “It’s about staying true to a region’s authentic flavours while ensuring it’s a delicious approachable experience keeping in mind Indian tastes and preferences. No cultural shocks just a taste of the world one plate at a time.”

Known for its craft beers and European inspired food Gateway Taproom BKC is elevating bar food with this evolving global menu. The chic yet casual atmosphere warm lighting and minimalist decor make it the ideal spot for after work drinks catching up with friends or a casual beer and bites evening.