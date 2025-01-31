Spirited indulgence awaits: Rum fest returns in these Mumbai eateries!

The legendary Old Monk Fest is back to ignite your senses, celebrating its 8th edition at Le Cafe and an exciting 2nd edition at Via Bombay! This is the biggest alcohol-infused food festival in Mumbai and the only Old Monk Festival in the country, making it a one-of-a-kind celebration for rum enthusiasts and food lovers alike. This year’s fest promises a culinary extravaganza filled with bold, creative, and never-before-seen dishes, desserts, and cocktails infused with the beloved Old Monk rum.

At Le Cafe, dive into European-inspired creations that showcase the timeless charm of Old Monk. Begin with the refreshing Silent Monk Cocktail, a delightful mix of Old Monk, chamomile, and apple juice with a dash of bitters, or share the indulgent Arborio Arancini Rumbola, crispy golden balls filled with cheese and paired with a spicy tomato sauce. For heartier options, indulge in the Monk’s Chicken Pizza, topped with rum-soaked chicken and roasted peppers, or the decadent Rum Inception Chicken, featuring rum-infused chicken mince stuffed in panko-coated breast, served with a fiery bird-eye chili peanut butter sauce. Finish your meal with the show-stopping Jamaican Smoke Bomb’e, a chocolate sphere filled with mousse and chocolate mud that melts dramatically under a hot choco-rum drizzle.