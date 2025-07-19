Popular pan-Asian restaurant wagamama brings its global flavour to India in Mumbai

The menu presents a vibrant cross-section of wagamama’s most loved dishes: from signature ramens like chicken tantanmen and kare burosu to crispy katsu curries, spicy donburi rice bowls, gyozas, baos, and the ever-popular bang bang cauliflower. Over half the menu is vegetarian or vegan, making it inclusive for varied diners. For dessert, the golden banana katsu is a crunchy indulgence not to be missed.

To sip, guests can choose from pressed juices, Asian-style cocktails, mocktails, wines, and spirits — each crafted to match the intensity and nuance of the food. While the current menu stays true to wagamama’s global identity, local and seasonal adaptations are on the horizon, tailored for the Indian palate.

wagamama’s India foray is spearheaded by K Hospitality Corp, a major player in the F&B landscape, known for its thoughtful expansion of global brands. After Mumbai, the brand is eyeing Delhi NCR next, with more cities to follow.

Sustainability remains a core value — from a plant-forward food approach to eco-conscious packaging and waste reduction. It’s not just a meal; it’s a mindful dining experience.

Whether you’re flying solo with a bowl of ramen or settling in for a flavour-packed feast with friends, wagamama in Mumbai offers a refreshing new way to eat, share, and connect — one nourishing bowl at a time.