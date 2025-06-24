This Monsoon menu in Hyderabad will fulfill your rainy day craving

Rains are incomplete without some fritters, chai and chaat. Monsoon Pakoda Basket is the answer — crisp, golden, and straight out of your comfort-food dreams. For something with extra flair, we tried the Toofani Tokri Chaat — a stormy riot of textures and flavours served in a crunchy edible shell.

Craving global twists? The SPE Special Korean Style Bun is a soft, spicy stunner, while the Crispy Fried Corn delivers chai-time satisfaction with a global crunch.

Seafood fans can dive into the Rainbow Salt and Pepper Prawns, zesty and crisp with every bite. And if you’re in the mood for something bold and indulgent, the Hurricane Hot Dogs promise messy monsoon magic.

Whether you want comfort, heat, or just a reason to love the rain, the Monsoon Edit at Someplace Else serves the perfect storm of flavour.

INR 3,000 for two. At Bandra Kurla Complex.

