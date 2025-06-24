This Monsoon menu in Hyderabad will fulfill your rainy day craving

Mumbai

This Monsoon menu will fulfill your rainy day craving
As Mumbai slips into its signature monsoon mood and petrichor lingers in the air, Someplace Else rolls out a special menu that’s all about spice, crunch, and cozy indulgence. Designed for rainy-day cravings, these dishes bring warmth, nostalgia, and bold flavours to every drizzle-drenched moment.

Monsoon delights

We started our meal with Cloud-Burst Corn Bites — tiny explosions of golden crunch and joy. Moving on the the appetizers, The Jhol Momos are all about slurpy comfort, with dumplings soaking in a spicy, soulful broth that wraps you in warmth.

Jhol Momo

Rains are incomplete without some fritters, chai and chaat. Monsoon Pakoda Basket is the answer — crisp, golden, and straight out of your comfort-food dreams. For something with extra flair, we tried the Toofani Tokri Chaat — a stormy riot of textures and flavours served in a crunchy edible shell.

Craving global twists? The SPE Special Korean Style Bun is a soft, spicy stunner, while the Crispy Fried Corn delivers chai-time satisfaction with a global crunch.

Seafood fans can dive into the Rainbow Salt and Pepper Prawns, zesty and crisp with every bite. And if you’re in the mood for something bold and indulgent, the Hurricane Hot Dogs promise messy monsoon magic.

Whether you want comfort, heat, or just a reason to love the rain, the Monsoon Edit at Someplace Else serves the perfect storm of flavour.

INR 3,000 for two. At Bandra Kurla Complex.

This new café in Bandra is quickly becoming the neighbourhood’s comfort corner
Someplace Else
Bandra Kurla Complex
Monsoon menu

