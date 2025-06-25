This Japanese gastrobar in Mumbai launches new monsoon menu

Mumbai’s modern Japanese kitchen and bar, Donmai, invites consumers to enter a ‘warm hug’ this monsoon with the introduction of its limited–edition Japanese Hot Pot menu. This seasonal menu is served for a limited time and offers a comforting and interactive eating experience, ideal for monsoon.

The highlight of the menu is the classic Japanese donabe, a hot pot with a rich sesame and oat milk broth. The Base Hot Pot is generously filled with seasonal vegetables like napa cabbage, mushrooms, lotus stem, fried silken tofu and udon noodles, perfect for three to four people to share. It arrives fully equipped with a flavour–filled rice course and choice of house dips to let guests tailor their broth to the minute.

For the upscale indulgence-seeker, Donmai also provides tempting add–ons like a Seafood Platter with Norwegian salmon, prawns and calamari or a Pork Platter with melt–in–your–mouth Belgian pork belly.

Piling up alongside the hot pot are Donmai’s beautifully made cocktails, specifically created to complement the experience. Options range from a soothing Hot Toddy, spicy and fiery Togarashi, to Umami, an old fashioned twist with a signature touch. Donmai’s Hot Pot Menu promises to be a soul–warming culinary adventure for both Japanese food lovers and comfort food aficionados this monsoon.