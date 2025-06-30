This food festival is set to bring a taste of Odisha to Mumbai

Kala Ghoda’s popular culinary spot HyLo is set to bring an exciting gastronomic adventure, shining a spotlight on one of India's most underrepresented regional cuisines. In a month-long collaboration with acclaimed chef and author Ananya Banerjee, HyLo presents A Taste of Odisha, a unique pop-up celebrating the rich diverse and soulful flavours of Odia food.

HyLo unveils pop-up A Taste of Odisha

Despite its nuanced use of mustard, temperate spice levels and a distinct culinary identity rooted in temple rituals, Odia cuisine has largely remained under the radar in urban dining spaces. A Taste of Odisha is HyLo's initiative to spark a conversation and appreciation for this humble yet profound food culture.

Curated by Chef Ananya Banerjee, whose extensive experience in regional Indian gastronomy is well-known, the menu promises an immersive journey through Odisha's iconic preparations. From temple-style vegetarian stews to rustic tribal dishes, the offering seamlessly blends heritage and modernity.

Diners can begin their culinary exploration with comforting bites like Dahi Bara Aloo Dum, Dahi Baigana or the ever-popular Gupchup. Seafood and meat enthusiasts will be delighted by Muri Mansa, Charbroiled Kukuda Bhaja (fire-roasted tribal chicken) and Chingudi Chops Bhaja (prawn fritters).

The heart of the experience lies in the Pakhala Platter, a traditional summer staple of fermented rice served with an array of accompaniments. Mains feature hearty, slow-cooked curries such as Dalma, Mahura, Macha Besara (fish in mustard sauce) and Chicken Batibasa, a fragrant home-style chicken dish. These pair perfectly with sides like Kanika (ghee-laced gobindo bhog rice) and Chakuli Pitha (soft dal-rice pancakes).

The journey concludes with Odisha's iconic desserts: Chhena Poda, a baked cottage cheese delicacy with caramel hints, and Rasabali, deep-fried Chhena patties soaked in sweetened milk.

Chef Ananya Banerjee, known for her bestselling books and acclaimed television presence, brings her passion for authenticity and contemporary presentation to this unique showcase.

July 1-31, 2025. At HyLo, Kala Ghoda.