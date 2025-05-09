This all-day Mumbai deli perfects the seasonal mango menu

The Alphonso mango isn’t just fruit — it’s Maharashtra’s golden child, and in Mumbai, it’s basically royalty. While Dussehri from UP, Kesar from Gujarat, Langra from Bihar, Banganapalli from Andhra, and Himsagar from Bengal all have their regional charm, Alphonso remains the undisputed king of summer. Its rich sweetness, deep saffron hue, and buttery-soft texture make it feel almost decadent — like nature’s dessert.
At Donna Deli in Pali Hill, Executive Chef Nasir Qureshi gives this mango its moment in the sun with a seasonal Mango Menu that’s anything but conventional — playful, punchy, and refreshingly global in its approach.
I dropped by on a balmy evening — the kind that makes you want to linger a little longer — and tried a few things myself. The menu kicked off with the Thai Mango Salad, and let me just say: this isn’t your average salad situation.
The Mediterranean Mango Salad sets the tone — kale, citrus, and sumac brought together in a bright, herbaceous mix that’s as wholesome as it is zesty. But it’s the Thai Mango Salad that truly lands. It’s a vibrant plate of julienned carrot, red bell pepper, cucumber, fresh mint, crushed peanuts, and those golden Alphonso slices — all tossed in a sweet-sour-spicy dressing that clings to every bite. It’s crunchy, fiery, juicy, and unexpectedly addictive.
Then comes the Mango Jalapeño Bruschetta: creamy stracciatella piled on toasted sourdough, layered with mango salsa, sliced jalapeños, and pomegranate seeds. Every element works — creamy, spicy, tangy, sweet — even if it’s a bit messy. But that’s part of the fun. It’s a dish you lean into — elbows on table, crumbs on shirt, zero regrets.
The Mango Black Bean Taco follows — a soft taco shell cradling buttery Alphonso, black beans, avocado, red cabbage, and a generous smear of sriracha mayo. It’s hearty and full of texture, with that flash of mango sweetness elevating the entire bite. Familiar yet fun — a fusion that actually delivers.
To drink, there’s the Mango Inferno — a cocktail of vodka, mango juice, passionfruit, Tabasco, and lime. It promises fire and fruit but stumbles slightly — the lime overpowers the mango’s subtlety. It’s bold, but not balanced.
And finally, the Donna Mango Cake. A layered creation of vanilla sponge, mango crema, mango gel, and Alphonso chunks that tastes like summer in high-definition. Light yet indulgent, with a texture so airy it feels like a cloud. The crema is silk, the gel tart, and the mango? Pure joy.
If you’re in Mumbai, make your way to Donna Deli. This isn’t just a menu — it’s a love letter to the Alphonso.
(By Arundhuti Banerjee)