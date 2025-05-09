This all-day Mumbai deli perfects the seasonal mango menu

The Alphonso mango isn’t just fruit — it’s Maharashtra’s golden child, and in Mumbai, it’s basically royalty. While Dussehri from UP, Kesar from Gujarat, Langra from Bihar, Banganapalli from Andhra, and Himsagar from Bengal all have their regional charm, Alphonso remains the undisputed king of summer. Its rich sweetness, deep saffron hue, and buttery-soft texture make it feel almost decadent — like nature’s dessert.

What's so special about the mango menu at Donna Deli?

At Donna Deli in Pali Hill, Executive Chef Nasir Qureshi gives this mango its moment in the sun with a seasonal Mango Menu that’s anything but conventional — playful, punchy, and refreshingly global in its approach.

I dropped by on a balmy evening — the kind that makes you want to linger a little longer — and tried a few things myself. The menu kicked off with the Thai Mango Salad, and let me just say: this isn’t your average salad situation.