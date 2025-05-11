This fine diner brings the flavours of Dubai to Mumbai

Food lovers in Navi Mumbai are in for a treat this summer. Four Points by Sheraton is hosting a special Dubai Food Festival bringing the vibrant tastes of the Middle East to your doorstep.

What can you expect on the menu?

Every Tuesday evening, the hotel's dinner buffet will transform into a celebration of Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisine. Diners can savour iconic dishes such as creamy hummus, smoky baba ganoush, refreshing tabbouleh and crispy falafel. The enticing spread also features succulent shawarma, flavourful kibbeh, tender grilled meats, delicate stuffed grape leaves, hearty moussaka and moreish kibbeh.

No Middle Eastern feast is complete without dessert and the festival boasts an irresistible array of sweets. Indulge in flaky baklava, cheesy kunafa, buttery ma’amoul and sweet atayef.

Adding a fun interactive element guests can also participate in live dessert-making workshops guided by expert chefs. Learn the secrets to crafting these traditional delights for a truly immersive experience.

INR 2,299 ++. Every Tuesday of May, 6.30-11.30 am. Asian Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai, Vashi