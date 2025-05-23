This Mumbai cafe’s new menu is a caffeine lover’s dream

Cray Craft, the popular Marol hotspot with a laid-back vibe and thoughtful cuisine, has just introduced its Cray Coffee Club Menu, and it’s going to take your morning pick-me-up to a whole new level.

Cray Craft introduces bold new coffee menu in Marol

The new menu is a flavour-filled adventure, with creative dishes such as the Salted Caramel Frappe, which combines sweetness with a touch of Himalayan pink salt. For refreshing drinks, the Mint Bubbly Matcha provides a fizzy, revitalising experience. Those with a sweet tooth will delight in the Biscoff Frappe, a creamy and indulgent treat. And, the menu boasts a variety of great vegan choices so everyone can find something to their taste.

While experimenting with its innovative blends, Cray Craft has not left the old favorites behind. A well-pulled espresso, a smooth Hazelnut Latte and a piquant cinnamon-flavored brew all coexist along with copious amounts of cold coffee options ideal for those Mumbai summers.

Aside from the drinks, Cray Craft is still the warm, gritty room regulars love. It’s the perfect place for a lunchtime pick-me-up, with or without friends. Combine your brew of choice with their cult favourite Egg Bhurjee, Avo Toast or a filling Caesar Salad Wrap.