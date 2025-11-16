Kadak: A spirited celebration of India at Mumbai Airport

I walked into Kadak after a long day at work and what felt like an endless battle with Mumbai traffic — hungry, drained, and craving something that would simply make me feel human again. The food turned out to be exactly what I needed: comfortable and familiar, yet thoughtful and elevated in a way that felt soothing rather than showy. Within minutes, the stress melted, and I found myself settling into the warmth of the space and the flavours that felt like home with a gentle polish.

A joyful, modern ode to flavour, craft and comfort – from café calm to terrace sparkle

Executive Chef Ritabrata Biswas believes diners are here to experience, not imagine, and it stuck with me throughout. The menu reads like a love letter to Indian food that has travelled, evolved and returned home wiser. It does not abandon nostalgia; it builds on it.

I began with the Black Chickpea Rassam paired with Chana Jor Garam. It felt like being wrapped in warmth and spice, familiar yet delightfully playful in texture and layering. Then came Kadak’s interpretation of papdi chaat with salmon tartare. It is the dish I will think about for weeks. Crisp, tangy, creamy, sharp, and gently smoky from the fish. It takes street food joy and dresses it up without losing its soul. It made me smile in that involuntary way food does when it hits the exact right memory and surprise at once.

The Pulled Duck Samosa with hoisin glaze arrived next, and it was indulgent but never heavy. Rich shredded duck, flaky pastry, and a glaze that borrowed from another continent without abandoning its Indian heart. It reminded me that sometimes boldness can taste soothing rather than loud.