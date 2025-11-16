Kadak: A spirited celebration of India at Mumbai Airport

I walked into Kadak after a long day at work and what felt like an endless battle with Mumbai traffic — hungry, drained, and craving something that would simply make me feel human again. The food turned out to be exactly what I needed: comfortable and familiar, yet thoughtful and elevated in a way that felt soothing rather than showy. Within minutes, the stress melted, and I found myself settling into the warmth of the space and the flavours that felt like home with a gentle polish.
I walked into Kadak after a long day at work and what felt like an endless battle with Mumbai traffic, hungry, drained, and craving something that would simply make me feel human again. The moment the first dish hit the table, I felt myself exhale. This is comfort, but with curiosity and confidence running through it. Nothing feels like a trick. It feels like someone cooking with memory and imagination in the same breath.
Executive Chef Ritabrata Biswas believes diners are here to experience, not imagine, and it stuck with me throughout. The menu reads like a love letter to Indian food that has travelled, evolved and returned home wiser. It does not abandon nostalgia; it builds on it.
I began with the Black Chickpea Rassam paired with Chana Jor Garam. It felt like being wrapped in warmth and spice, familiar yet delightfully playful in texture and layering. Then came Kadak’s interpretation of papdi chaat with salmon tartare. It is the dish I will think about for weeks. Crisp, tangy, creamy, sharp, and gently smoky from the fish. It takes street food joy and dresses it up without losing its soul. It made me smile in that involuntary way food does when it hits the exact right memory and surprise at once.
The Pulled Duck Samosa with hoisin glaze arrived next, and it was indulgent but never heavy. Rich shredded duck, flaky pastry, and a glaze that borrowed from another continent without abandoning its Indian heart. It reminded me that sometimes boldness can taste soothing rather than loud.
On to the grills. The Tandoori Morel with toasted walnuts was earthy and fragrant, almost meditative. Every bite felt deep and thoughtful. Then the Konkan Seafood and Red Rice Risotto came to the table. This dish is comfort in a bowl, coastal and creamy, with the crunch and nuttiness of red rice giving it character. It is the kind of plate you want to eat slowly, even though your instinct is to finish it immediately.
From the chaat bar, the mini kulcha bombs arrived like tiny treasures. Butter chicken and four cheese truffle versions, each paired with bright chutneys. They were gone within seconds, and I instantly wanted another round. There is so much joy packed into those bites.
Dessert continued the same approach. The Jaggery Kadak Cheesecake was gentle and warm in flavour, sweet without overwhelming the palate. But the fruit platter is the true showstopper. Its humble name hides something almost magical. Fruit is shaped into fruit-inspired confections that whisper of Parisian technique while tasting undeniably Indian. It feels whimsical, clever, and utterly charming without tipping into theatrics.
I barely noticed the world outside during the meal. The space is warm, thoughtful, and beautifully layered, but it is the food that centres the experience and keeps your attention.
I walked into Kadak tired and craving comfort. I left feeling restored and a little bit delighted that a place can hold familiarity and freshness in such harmony. If you find yourself near the airport or simply want to taste a confident, modern expression of Indian cooking rooted in feeling and memory, go to Kadak. Arrive hungry. And do not skip the chaat or the fruit platter.
Kadak (at ICONIQA Hotel) - opp. Terminal 2, Navpada, Marol Village, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099