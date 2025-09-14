The 1950s Mumbai landmark introduces a menu that honours its past while catering to new palates

Balancing nostalgia with fresh flavours

That balance was clear in what followed. Of the kebabs, the mutton chapli was rich and spiced just right, while the murgh malai tikka had that tenderness and subtle creaminess that felt timeless. On the other hand, the Goan prawn recheado burst with tang and spice, and the red pepper chilli risotto leaned into comfort food with a contemporary flair. “Our continental section has always been strong,” Deshmukh noted. “That’s why we refreshed it with dishes like Spanish patatas bravas with queso and peri peri prawns—both already getting a wonderful response. The pomfret recheado is another favourite we’re excited about.”

The chef also predicted which dishes might find their way to Instagram feeds. “I’d say the pomfret recheado and the chicken à la Kiev. Both have strong visual appeal and taste to match, which makes them perfect for Instagram. But honestly, as more young diners discover Gaylord and make it their own, they’ll decide which dish becomes their viral favourite.”