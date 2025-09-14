The 1950s Mumbai landmark introduces a menu that honours its past while catering to new palates

For a Mumbaikar like myself, stepping into Gaylord almost feels like a ritual. Their bakery section—stacked with freshly baked mutton patties, muffins, banana bread, bread pudding, and more—is a familiar temptation we rarely resist whenever we pass by. But Gaylord’s story stretches far beyond its bakery counters.
Since 1950, this fine-dine restaurant has been a fixture in the city, a place where generations of loyal diners return for both nostalgia and consistency. It is also steeped in cinematic history: Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, B.R. Chopra, Asha Bhosle—you name them, they all have their food memories at Gaylord. Sitting across a table recently, we looked up to find the red wall opposite me adorned with a black-and-white photograph of a young Pandit Ravi Shankar, George Harrison, and Ustad Allah Rakha. That sense of heritage is impossible to miss here.
A new menu with a legacy in mind
This visit, though, was different—the unveiling of Gaylord’s new menu. Over the course of the evening, we tasted dishes that felt both rooted and refreshed. The tandoori shakarkandi chaat and chicken chaat brought familiar flavours with a playful twist. Among the small plates, the mushroom pâté with melba toast stood out for its creamy depth, while the chicken liver pâté added a rustic, old-world charm. Seafood lovers will find joy in the baked crab shells, delicately seasoned and indulgent. Vegetarians, meanwhile, can turn to the surprisingly hearty kathal shammi kebab, which carried the smoky notes one usually expects from meat.
As Executive Chef Vikrant Deshmukh explained, the new menu isn’t just about novelty—it’s about continuity. “It’s more than just a new menu—it’s really a revamp. There are dishes we’ve been serving for over 50 years, and the idea is to carry that legacy forward for the next 50. Palates have evolved, especially among younger diners, so we’ve added new flavours that reflect that shift. But our classics will always remain the heart of Gaylord.”
Balancing nostalgia with fresh flavours
That balance was clear in what followed. Of the kebabs, the mutton chapli was rich and spiced just right, while the murgh malai tikka had that tenderness and subtle creaminess that felt timeless. On the other hand, the Goan prawn recheado burst with tang and spice, and the red pepper chilli risotto leaned into comfort food with a contemporary flair. “Our continental section has always been strong,” Deshmukh noted. “That’s why we refreshed it with dishes like Spanish patatas bravas with queso and peri peri prawns—both already getting a wonderful response. The pomfret recheado is another favourite we’re excited about.”
The chef also predicted which dishes might find their way to Instagram feeds. “I’d say the pomfret recheado and the chicken à la Kiev. Both have strong visual appeal and taste to match, which makes them perfect for Instagram. But honestly, as more young diners discover Gaylord and make it their own, they’ll decide which dish becomes their viral favourite.”
Food with soul, not just presentation
To close my meal, the ras malai offered a gentle, sweet finish. It was a satisfying reminder that this is a restaurant that doesn’t just survive—it endures. As Deshmukh put it, “We don’t compromise on quality, and we let the food speak for itself. The soul of the food has to remain intact. These days, people often eat with their eyes, but we believe flavour should speak louder than presentation. That’s what keeps people coming back, from the icons of Hindi cinema to today’s young diners.”
This interplay of tradition and reinvention is what made the evening memorable—Gaylord proving once again why it remains a landmark, yet one willing to evolve.
