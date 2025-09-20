This iconic Mumbai restaurant is celebrating its 24th Crab & Wine Festival

If you are a lover or seafood, you already know that this iconic Mumbai diner is THE place to go. Of course, it is Mahesh Lunch Home, duh! The city’s most popular seafood destination is back with the 24th edition of their Crab & Wine Festival, at their Juhu and Vashi restaurants. For over two decades, this gastronomic celebration has been one of the city’s most sought after annual traditions, inviting guests to indulge in the authentic flavours of India’s coastline.
The festival’s 2025 edition brings together timeless favourites and fresh creations. Classics such as Butter pepper garlic crab, Roast crab and Mustard pepper crab return alongside 17 new dishes. Guests can savour Kerala’s velvety Crab molee, Goa’s fiery xec xec and Andhra’s bold chilli crab, or discover inventive additions such as Patrani crab delicately steamed in banana leaf, the Nawabi-inspired Sahi sofiyani enriched with cashew and almond, the fragrant Pesto basil crab and the Malaysian egg crab infused with Gochujang. Each dish transforms the season’s abundance into an epicurean journey across regional and global influences.
In the drinks menu , the Nashik-based Sula Vineyards continues its long-standing partnership, now joined by Corona and Hoegaarden, ensuring every dish is accompanied by a wine or beer that enhances its spice, depth and richness.
Since 1977, Mahesh Lunch Home has been synonymous with seafood in Mumbai. The restaurant introduced Mangalorean cuisine in the city, while also celebrating regional influences from Goa, Kerala, Andhra and beyond. Their signature Butter pepper garlic crab set a benchmark for coastal dining, and their ever-evolving menu continues to offer new flavours and culinary experiences.
With their 24th edition, the food festival highlights the diner's role as Mumbai’s ultimate seafood destination. More than a festival, it is a tradition that reflects the city’s love for coastal cuisine, and an invitation to experience it in its most flavourful form.
The festival is on till October 19, 2025.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.