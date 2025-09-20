This iconic Mumbai restaurant is celebrating its 24th Crab & Wine Festival

In the drinks menu , the Nashik-based Sula Vineyards continues its long-standing partnership, now joined by Corona and Hoegaarden, ensuring every dish is accompanied by a wine or beer that enhances its spice, depth and richness.

What makes the diner so popular?

Since 1977, Mahesh Lunch Home has been synonymous with seafood in Mumbai. The restaurant introduced Mangalorean cuisine in the city, while also celebrating regional influences from Goa, Kerala, Andhra and beyond. Their signature Butter pepper garlic crab set a benchmark for coastal dining, and their ever-evolving menu continues to offer new flavours and culinary experiences.

With their 24th edition, the food festival highlights the diner's role as Mumbai’s ultimate seafood destination. More than a festival, it is a tradition that reflects the city’s love for coastal cuisine, and an invitation to experience it in its most flavourful form.

The festival is on till October 19, 2025.