At this café, a Bandra bungalow becomes the sort of place you forget to leave

At Everhome Café, the rooms reveal themselves slowly, beginning with a narrow entrance that gives very little away before leading you up a staircase whose wooden steps have been worn into a soft curve, and then onto a landing that seems to pause before allowing you further inside, where the house begins to unfold in a sequence of spaces that feel distinct yet somehow in agreement with one another.

Everhome Café: The house that draws you in

A large central room sits beneath a wrought-iron chandelier, its ochre walls carrying hand-painted details that nod to an older Bandra, while just beyond it, a smaller garden room introduces a more playful mood with murals that stretch upwards into imagined staircases and suspended planters that catch the light from the skylight above. Further along, a long, open room runs like a corridor-gallery, connecting everything without insisting on attention. Nothing feels staged, yet everything seems placed with intent, like a house that has gathered itself over time.