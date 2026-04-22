At this café, a Bandra bungalow becomes the sort of place you forget to leave

At Everhome Café, the rooms reveal themselves slowly, beginning with a narrow entrance that gives very little away before leading you up a staircase whose wooden steps have been worn into a soft curve, and then onto a landing that seems to pause before allowing you further inside, where the house begins to unfold in a sequence of spaces that feel distinct yet somehow in agreement with one another.
A large central room sits beneath a wrought-iron chandelier, its ochre walls carrying hand-painted details that nod to an older Bandra, while just beyond it, a smaller garden room introduces a more playful mood with murals that stretch upwards into imagined staircases and suspended planters that catch the light from the skylight above. Further along, a long, open room runs like a corridor-gallery, connecting everything without insisting on attention. Nothing feels staged, yet everything seems placed with intent, like a house that has gathered itself over time.
We found ourselves noticing the details in fragments, a tap that could have belonged to another century, cabinets that feel slightly mismatched in the way old homes often are, and furniture that carries the unevenness of something reused and reworked, all of it contributing to a space that feels lived in rather than designed.
The food arrives with the same ease. The house rustic bread, warm and lightly perfumed with rosemary, has a soft, airy crumb that gives way almost immediately, making it less something you eat and more something you keep returning to. The stuffed bread follows with a fuller presence, generously filled and deeply comforting. A barbecue chicken toast, layered generously and carrying a smokiness, arrives as something more substantial, while a plate of beetroot gnocchi, soft and yielding with an earthy sweetness, offers a counterpoint.
Drinks extend the experience. The raspberry matcha carries a gentle sharpness that softens as you sip, while the filter coffee softie, creamy and faintly bitter, sits somewhere between a drink and a dessert, inviting you to slow down.
Around us, the house absorbed everything, conversations stretching, people moving between rooms, chairs shifting without urgency. The menu remains easy-going, though it never quite competes with the setting. By the time we stepped back out onto Ranwar Village Road, the city felt louder, while the house behind us held its pace, waiting for the next person to wander in.