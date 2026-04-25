“Indian food is not about masala”: Chef Michael Swamy brings Himalayan, ingredient-led flavours to Mumbai

At a time when menus lean on the familiar, a quieter shift is unfolding at Pondichéry Café. Drawing from his travels through the Himalayas, Michael Swamy brings a layered menu inspired by Bhutanese and Tibetan traditions, rooted in a strong sense of place.
For the chef, the Himalayas are not defined by a single dish but by moments that linger. ““We visited a woman who ran a small café from her home, making pasta by hand—simple, delicate, unforgettable. And then there were the momos— outside the residence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. One of the best I’ve ever had. The sauce was spicy, but not heavy. Fresh, clean flavours. Above all, it felt honest.”
It is this honesty that informs the menu, which opens with a comforting thukpa before moving into Tibetan staples like shapale and jhol momos.
The Bhutanese segment of the menu include dishes like datshi, honey chilli broccoli, red rice, and a striking perilla seed chicken, which anchor the experience in regional authenticity.
Rethinking Indian food
Travel through the Northeast further reshaped his understanding of flavour. “It’s not about heavy masalas. There’s no unnecessary spice. The flavours are built on chilli, salt, pepper, garlic… it’s clean, restrained, and very ingredient-led.”
“Jakhia, Lakadong turmeric, sea buckthorn—each one completely distinct…"
Technique behind simplicity
What may appear simple on the plate often carries layers of technique. “Smoking is integral… meat and vegetables are hung above firewood, absorbing smoke as they dry. That’s both preservation and flavour.” Even the balance of spices, as seen in his Butter-poached Fish with Bhutanese Spice Blend- preparation, draws from classical training.
The menu itself moves fluidly between regions and textures—phing salad and pickled elements add brightness, while familiar touches like chowmein-style noodles offer comfort. The chef also shared a beautiful recipe of chicken curry with perilla seed which reflects both the quiet depth of the mountains and the personal nature of his journey.
Perilla Chicken curry (Serves: 2–3)
Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 25 mins
Ingredients:
100 g perilla seeds
100 ml water
300–400 g chicken
1 tbsp oil
4–5 garlic cloves, chopped
2 tbsp spring onions (or 1 small onion)
1–2 green chillies
1–1.5 cups stock or water
Salt, pepper
Method:
Soak perilla seeds in water for 10–15 minutes; grind into a thick paste.
Heat oil, sauté garlic, then add onions and cook till soft. Add perilla paste and cook briefly.
Add chicken, coat well, then pour in stock. Bring to a boil.
Season with salt, pepper, and green chillies. Cover and simmer 15–20 minutes till cooked. Adjust consistency with water if needed.
Serve with rice or buckwheat noodles.
What: From the Mountains to Mumbai – A Himalayan Feast with Chef Michael Swamy
Where: Pondichéry Café at Sofitel Mumbai BKC
When: Ongoing daily till April 25, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM; special Sunday brunch on April 26, 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM
Price: Dinner from ₹3499++ | Brunch from ₹3999++