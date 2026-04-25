“Indian food is not about masala”: Chef Michael Swamy brings Himalayan, ingredient-led flavours to Mumbai

At a time when menus lean on the familiar, a quieter shift is unfolding at Pondichéry Café. Drawing from his travels through the Himalayas, Michael Swamy brings a layered menu inspired by Bhutanese and Tibetan traditions, rooted in a strong sense of place.

For the chef, the Himalayas are not defined by a single dish but by moments that linger. ““We visited a woman who ran a small café from her home, making pasta by hand—simple, delicate, unforgettable. And then there were the momos— outside the residence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. One of the best I’ve ever had. The sauce was spicy, but not heavy. Fresh, clean flavours. Above all, it felt honest.”

It is this honesty that informs the menu, which opens with a comforting thukpa before moving into Tibetan staples like shapale and jhol momos.