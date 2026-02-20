A Sicilian table in Lower Parel

Siciliana looks to Sicily, but not in a loud way. There are no obvious signals shouting coastal Italy. Instead, the cues are subtle. Warm colours. Tiles that feel chosen, not styled. Seating that encourages sharing without forcing it. It feels comfortable quickly, which matters more than it sounds.

The food follows the same logic. The menu, shaped by Chef Saby, keeps things clear and grounded. Dishes arrive without fuss. Nothing is overworked. Nothing is trying too hard to be memorable.

The truffle parmesan gougère is where the evening really begins. It comes warm, light, aromatic. The truffle is present but controlled, the cheese rounded rather than sharp. It disappears quickly, which is usually the best sign.