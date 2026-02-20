A Sicilian table in Lower Parel

I went to Siciliana at the end of a long workday, already tired and not especially interested in being impressed. Italian felt like a safe choice. Familiar, dependable, low effort. What I didn’t expect was to settle in as completely as I did.
Set inside the Gourmet Village at Palladium Mall, Siciliana reveals itself slowly. The room, dappled in the soft glow of lights, settles into an easy hum as the evening wears on. Tables fill without drama. People lean in. Plates, resembling Sicilian tiles, start moving across tables. It feels like a place where you are meant to eat properly, not rush through a checklist of dishes.
Siciliana looks to Sicily, but not in a loud way. There are no obvious signals shouting coastal Italy. Instead, the cues are subtle. Warm colours. Tiles that feel chosen, not styled. Seating that encourages sharing without forcing it. It feels comfortable quickly, which matters more than it sounds.
The food follows the same logic. The menu, shaped by Chef Saby, keeps things clear and grounded. Dishes arrive without fuss. Nothing is overworked. Nothing is trying too hard to be memorable.
The truffle parmesan gougère is where the evening really begins. It comes warm, light, aromatic. The truffle is present but controlled, the cheese rounded rather than sharp. It disappears quickly, which is usually the best sign.
The Olive Chicken Kebab is even better. Tender chicken, evenly cooked, seasoned with a steady hand. The olives cut through with just enough salt. It is satisfying in a straightforward way, the kind of dish that makes you pause mid-conversation without demanding attention.
As the evening deepens, the lighting softens further, lending the room a gentle intimacy that encourages plates to be shared and conversations to stretch. Food arrives at a pace that feels natural. No awkward gaps. No sense of being hurried along.
Pizza deserves its place here. The Red Hot Picante arrives blistered, fragrant, properly hot. The heat builds gradually rather than announcing itself all at once. The base holds together without feeling dense. It is best eaten immediately, folded, without ceremony. I wished I had ordered another.
Dessert often feels like obligation elsewhere. Here, it feels earned. Donna’s tiramisu is confident and well judged. Strong coffee, smooth mascarpone, sweetness kept in check. It tastes like someone cared while making it.
The drinks stay in step with the food. Cocktails lean towards citrus and bitterness. A Sicilian Sour works easily with most of the menu. The wine list is sensible and approachable, designed to be drunk rather than discussed.
Siciliana comes from Speciality Restaurants Limited, under Anjan Chatterjee, and it shows in the confidence of the execution. This is not a place chasing trends. It feels settled in what it wants to be.
What stayed with me was not a single standout dish, but how the meal held together. Nothing felt rushed. Nothing felt excessive. Service stayed present without hovering. I ate more than planned and still found myself looking at the menu again.
By the time I left, appetite had run out before curiosity did. There were dishes I hadn’t reached, pizzas I hadn’t tried. Some places try very hard to make an impression. Siciliana does something simpler. It feeds you well, lets you sit longer than intended, and sends you back into the city slightly calmer than when you arrived. That, after a long day, is more than enough.