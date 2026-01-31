Why Mumbai’s dessert moment Is getting crunchier, creamier and completely eggless

Mumbai doesn’t do dessert in half measures. Cakes travel across neighbourhoods in autos, mithai boxes open during meetings, and birthdays tend to sprawl into multi-day affairs. Sweets sit at the centre of how the city celebrates. Yet eggless desserts, despite being essential to so many households, have often been treated as functional add-ons rather than objects of desire.

Vanilla Beans has spent over a decade nudging that thinking in another direction

Based out of a cloud kitchen in Bandra West, the 100 percent eggless patisserie founded by Deepa and Rohit Desai has built its following by focusing on what happens after the first slice. The crack of a knife through chocolate, the moment something spills, the crunch that shows up where you least expect it.

“We’re constantly engaged in sensory exploration,” says Deepa Desai. “Flavour and texture combinations are what we strive for and work towards.”

That approach shapes the brand’s 2026 collection of 11 new desserts. Instead of reading like a seasonal drop, the line-up feels closer to a tasting menu stitched together over time. A gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan chocolate cranberry roasted almond cake sits alongside a kunafa pistachio chocolate cake layered with imported kataifi. Vanilla takes centre stage in Fleur de Vanille, expressed through crumble, cream, and a custard designed to flow at the right moment.

Eggless baking here sets the tone rather than the limits. For Rohit Desai, staying cloud-based has allowed the brand to sharpen its focus. “The cloud kitchen model isn’t a limitation, it’s our competitive advantage,” he says. “We can obsess over what matters: the sensory experience.”

That obsession is most obvious in the Rocher cake, which took six months to perfect. The brief was precise and demanding. “I wanted every bite to feel like you’re eating a Ferrero Rocher,” Rohit explains. Achieving that meant building crunch directly into the milk chocolate ganache, so texture runs through the cake rather than appearing as a garnish or surprise centre.

The kunafa pistachio chocolate cake follows the same thinking. Kataifi shatters delicately under the fork, giving way to smooth ganache and a dense pistachio paste made in-house. Each mouthful shifts between crisp, creamy, and nutty, keeping the experience lively all the way through.