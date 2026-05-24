Food should feed people, not bins: Chef Mazen Abdallah on sustainability, hospitality and Lebanese cuisine in Mumbai

For Lebanese chef Mazen Abdallah, food begins with hospitality. Raised around the warmth of home kitchens and shaped by over two decades in luxury hospitality, the chef has built a culinary philosophy rooted in authenticity, sustainability, and generosity. During his recent visit to Mumbai for a special Arabian and Lebanese culinary showcase, Abdallah sat down with Indulge Express for an exclusive conversation on food, memory, and the emotional language of cooking.
A shared language of food
For Abdallah, India’s food culture feels both familiar and distinct. While he notes that Indian cuisine is spicier and sweeter than Lebanese food, he sees a shared emotional connection to ingredients and regional identity. “We use many of the same vegetables, spices, and ingredients,” he says, explaining how different cooking methods completely transform flavour and texture across cultures.
At the heart of Lebanese cuisine, he says, is hospitality. “People cook with love because they genuinely want guests to enjoy the meal.” He also points to centuries of Ottoman influence that shaped Lebanese food.
Bringing Lebanon to Mumbai
That philosophy now informs the menu he has brought to Mumbai — from mixed grill platters and fresh seafood to Tabbouleh and traditional mezze. Authenticity remained central, but instead of relying heavily on imports, Abdallah focused on seasonal produce and local sourcing. He even incorporated locally made Shanklish — a fermented Lebanese cheese coated in herbs and spices — that he discovered in Mumbai.
Childhood memories and sustainability
His relationship with food began early in childhood, watching his mother bake bread and experimenting with dough beside her. One of the first dishes he made was Manakish, a Lebanese-style flatbread often topped with za’atar or cheese, using old cans to build a tiny pretend oven as a child.
Sustainability, meanwhile, is not a trend for the chef, but a responsibility. “Food should feed people, not bins,” he says, speaking about reducing waste, cutting plastic use, and supporting food donation initiatives
Still in the middle of the journey
Even after decades in professional kitchens, Abdallah says he still feels he is “in the middle” of his journey. More than recognition, what continues to drive him is the hope that people across the world connect with and fall in love with Lebanese food and culture.
What: Flavours of Arabia, a special Arabian and Lebanese culinary showcase by Lebanese chef Mazen Abdallah
Where: Sofitel Mumbai BKC. Open till May 31, 2026.