Food should feed people, not bins: Chef Mazen Abdallah on sustainability, hospitality and Lebanese cuisine in Mumbai

For Lebanese chef Mazen Abdallah, food begins with hospitality. Raised around the warmth of home kitchens and shaped by over two decades in luxury hospitality, the chef has built a culinary philosophy rooted in authenticity, sustainability, and generosity. During his recent visit to Mumbai for a special Arabian and Lebanese culinary showcase, Abdallah sat down with Indulge Express for an exclusive conversation on food, memory, and the emotional language of cooking.

A shared language of food

For Abdallah, India’s food culture feels both familiar and distinct. While he notes that Indian cuisine is spicier and sweeter than Lebanese food, he sees a shared emotional connection to ingredients and regional identity. “We use many of the same vegetables, spices, and ingredients,” he says, explaining how different cooking methods completely transform flavour and texture across cultures.

At the heart of Lebanese cuisine, he says, is hospitality. “People cook with love because they genuinely want guests to enjoy the meal.” He also points to centuries of Ottoman influence that shaped Lebanese food.