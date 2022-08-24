Wine and Dine: The first of Chateau Indage’s Chateau Soirées is now available at BBC Marol in Mumbai

The Chateau Indage’s Chateau Soirées was relaunched at Bombay Brewing Company in Marol. We headed there last week to find out what all the fuss was about. The 60-seater space boasts beautiful vintage architecture from colonial era, British souvenirs and framed photographs of important historic moments on the Laurie Baker-style walls. We settled ourselves in the very busy restaurant on Sunday afternoon. To start with, we were served sparkling wine to beat the heat outside and set the tone for the rest of the drunch.

Hosted by the Chateau Indage, the pioneer of authentic wines in India, we were told the brand has come up with their first Chateau Soirees in Mumbai while their vineyard is in Pune. The Marquise De Pompadour paired with blue cheese was a delicious start. The creamy, crisp and refreshing wine is made from a blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and ugni blanc.

The drunch menu featured a delicious spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes by the British Brewing Company. From a buffet-style Cheese and Salad Bar to pass-around appetisers, and decadent mains, the menu was completed with indulgent desserts paired perfectly well with the wine selection. From the extensive menu, we tried Green Thai Curry and Steamed Rice and Spinach Ricotta Ravioli paired with Red Wine Sangria.

The rice tossed in basil leaves was delicious. The other dishes on the menu were Alfredo Sauce Cottage Cheese Steak, Ratatouille, Irish Lamb Stew, Grilled Sea Bass, Brown Butter Sauce, and Sauteed Spinach Grilled Chicken, Red Wine Jus, and Mash and Sauteed Vegetables Pasta Bolognese. From the desserts section, we tried their Apple Pie and though tempting, left the Vanilla Ice Cream, Seasonal Fruit Custard, and Strawberry Drizzle for our next visit.

Rs 349 to Rs 1,399.