It’s almost time to ring into the New Year and indulge in some wholesome and rich meals without feeling guilty. If you are ready, INDULGE has curated an ultimate guide featuring some of the best restaurants in the city of Mumbai who are hosting a scrumptious dinner on New Year’s Eve:

1. Qualia

Whether you’re in the mood to bring in the new year or celebrate all through the first weekend in January, visit Qualia as Chef Rahul Akerkar and his team have created an a-la-carte, all-day-brunch menu that will be equal parts hearty and satiating.

Available for lunch and dinner, via both dine-in as well as delivery, the menu features a wide range of sweet and savoury offerings, starting with warm and flakey Croissants to Shiitake, Potato & Brie Puff Tarts and Bacon, Eggs & Cheddar Puff. Those who are vegetarian can go for heartier options like Sweet Potato Chestnut Pancake, Breakfast Burrata and Honey Sesame Halloumi among other options. To wash your meal down, they have special house cocktails, which are available by the pitcher!

When: December 31 - January 3, 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: World Crest, Ground Floor, Lodha, 402, Tulsi Pipe Road

Call 7304586862 to make a reservation

2. Asilo

With the New Year rolling in, the roof-to bar Asilo is gearing to transform itself into a Parisienne dreamland with dazzling lights, dreamy vibes and foot-tapping beats. This unforgettable night would offer Champagne showers, an a-la-carte menu of classics from Asilo and Private Cabanas with plenty of room for social distancing. To make your night even more memorable, it would feature beats by their resident DJ Manoj, whose sounds range from the latest commercial top tracks to Bollywood and Classics.

When: Dec 31, 9 pm onwards

Where: Asilo, Level 37, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Contact: 9152244162

3. Woodside Inn



Gastro-pub Woodside Inn has an all-new festive special menu for this New Year’s Eve featuring Camembert & Water chestnut stuffed tortellini, Fresh burrata with guava chilli mousse, Citrus beurre blanc and Roasted pork belly porchetta among other options. To end your meal on a sweet note, indulge in their Goat cheese panna cotta with strawberry compote and pistachio dust. Alongside, sip on festive cocktails like Strawberry Boulevardier with Jim beam, KC Roaster Cold Brew Mulled Wine, KC Roaster Hot Butter Beer Latte to list a few.



When: Dec 31, 11 am to 10:45 pm

Where: Woodside Inn, Colaba, Bandra and Andheri

Contact Number: 022 2287 5752 (Colaba), 022 2632 8963 (Andheri)

Please note, the festive menu is available for both, dine in and delivery.



4. Salt Water Cafe





This December, the quaint European style cafe situated in the bylanes of Bandra brings New Year cheer with its special menu. Patrons can indulge in a merry little festive meal which features a warm and hearty, Salt baked celeriac soup, Parmesan gnocchi, slow-cooked pork belly, boxing day fried rice, all accompanied with delicious sauce and sides. Alongside, sip on cocktails like Bandra sorrel punch, Gin N sage smash, Mulled Manhattan and a spiked Adult hot chocolate (with Whiskey or rum).



When: Dec 31 and January 1, 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Salt Water Cafe, Rose Minar, 87 Annel Church, Bandra West



5. House of Mandarin

In the mood for some Oriental cuisine? Head to House of Mandarin and indulge in their appetizers like Turnip cakes, Barbeque Spare Ribs, and Chef’s recommended Aromatic Crispy Duck and Salt and Pepper Prawn to name a few. Do sample their extensive variety of steamed and pan-fried dim sum before you move on to mains like Chicken in Red Chilli Oil & Spring Onion, Vegetables in Soya Chilli Garlic Sauce, Tenderloin in Black Pepper Sauce and Fresh Lobster with soft noodles. Do experience the decadent Seven Textures of Hazelnut & Chocolate, Mandarin Dome with Cointreau, or Sticky Toffee Pudding at the end of your meal.



When: Dec 31 and January 1, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: House of Mandarin, Bandra & Powai

Call: 86555 55555 and 98196 67196



6. Taj Santacruz





Indulge in a specially crafted table d'hôte menu with offerings from Sichuan and Canton. Menu highlights include signatures such as Homemade Kale Infused Flat Noodles (a healthy choice and a flavourful retreat, the Chefs have curated these house-favourite flat noodles by mixing the noodle dough with kale puree, tossed in chilli mala oil), Three Treasure Mushroom (a treasure trove of fresh and earthy mushrooms pan-seared together with crushed peppercorn offers a healthy and hearty experience) , Yu Xiang Prawns With Devilled Chili (Sichuan’s favoured Yu Xiang Prawns with Devilled Chilli delivers a sophisticated taste of tangy, spicy, sweet and sour owing to the essential ingredient - homemade fermented chillies) and over 15 variety of dim sums to choose from featuring Asparagus and corn dumpling, Crystal Prawn Dumpling With A Hint Of Truffle, Spicy Mock Meat with Water Chestnut.

When: Dec 31, 7 pm to 11 pm

Where: Tiqri, Taj Santacruz, Mumbai

Please note: minimum spend INR 6000 ++ per couple



7. The Sassy Spoon



Featuring a gourmet selection of global cuisine, The Sassy Spoon, best known for its chic ambience, offers an extensive menu comprising of appetizers such as Creamy Porcini mushroom fricassee stuffed in brioche with tomato basil sauce, Korean chilli chicken wings, Cajun-spiced buttered prawns with garlic and a crusty baguette; mains such as Sticky Pork Ribs in house-smoked BBQ sauce, Pan-seared John Dory with charred corn in a lemon beurre noisette sauce, Fresh fenugreek risotto and Mushroom tortellini with porcini cream, arugula and shaved parmesan, and desserts such as Sticky toffee pudding, Seven textures of hazelnut & chocolate, and Sassy stacks.



When: Dec 31

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point & Powai

8. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Kick start the New Year in style with JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar’s gourmet menus which have been curated specially for the holiday season. Guests can start the evening with a special New Year’s Eve festive dinner at Romano's, an Italian restaurant curated by Chef Roberto Zorzoli or at JW Café with signatures from across the globe.



When: Dec 31, 7 pm to 11 pm

Where: JW Café

Cost: INR 2850++ onwards

When: Dec 31, 6:30 pm to 11 pm

Where: Romano’s

Cost: Cover charge of INR 2,000 plus taxes (redeemable against food & beverage)



9. The St. Regis Mumbai



Prepare to end and begin the New Year in style, in keeping alive the legacy of timeless traditions that began at The St. Regis, New York. From decadent cuisine and exquisite concoctions to the finest of visuals and greatest of music redefine the New Years’ celebration experience. This new chapter will be celebrated across The Penthouse Celebratory Dinner at XXO & Luna Nudo, a lavish New Year’s Eve Dinner at Seven Kitchens, The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, Yuuka, & By The Mekong.



When: Dec 31, 8 pm

Where: Seven Kitchens Level 9M

Cost: INR 6000 onwards



Where: Yuuka |The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar | By the Mekong,

Cost: INR 28,000 (per couple) at Yuuka, INR 23,000 (per couple) at By the Mekong & The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar



Where: Luna Nudo & XXO

Price: INR 1,75,000 All-Inclusive per table



10. Gustoso

If you’re looking for a delicious way to ring in the New Year, Gustoso is offering a delicious festive menu designed to bring cheer to diners, after an extraordinary year. The authentic Italian restaurant is offering a range of traditional dishes including Patate e Porri, Gnocchi Gustosi, Ravioli Zucca e Burrata and Funghi e Tartufo, alongside Rossini, sparkling wine with pureed strawberries, and traditional Mulled Wine. Non-vegetarian diners can enjoy Agnello Arrosto e Carciofi, slow-cooked Australian lamb rack with artichoke cream, mint and Jerusalem artichoke chips; the traditional Pollo Arrosoto classic herb-roasted chicken, truffle mash, and glazed seasonal vegetables with pink pepper sauce. To end their meal, diners can enjoy Crostatina Alla Fragola, a strawberry tart, using the freshest, seasonal fruit available this winter.



When: Dec 31, until 10:30 pm

Where: Gustoso, Khar West and Kemps Corner, Mumbai



11. Boteco - Restaurante Brasileiro



Situated in the heart of the city and being the only Brazilian restaurant in the country, Boteco is serving masterfully created specials menu, including Barbeque pork ribs, Steak with Foie gras, Seafood Risotto, Grilled Saffron Risotto with Duck to name a few, alongside free-flowing spirits.



When: Dec 31, 6:30 - 10:30 pm

Where: Boteco, BKC, Mumbai



12. Out Of The Blue and Deli By The Blue



Take your love for berries to new heights with Out Of The Blue and Deli By The Blue’s ‘Berry menu’ that boasts of berrylicious variants in sweet, spicy and savoury like Chicken Scrooge Terrine, The Belen - Roast Turkey Berry Pulao Sizzler, Shiny Nose Baked Cheesecake with Strawberry Compote to name a few. Lastly, end your meal with a dash of liqueurs, ciders and mocktails like Shining Star Berry LIT, Merry Berry Cider (Mulberry), Rudolf’s Berry Fusion; exactly what you need after a wholesome meal on these chilly winters.

When: Until Jan 1

Where: Out Of The Blue, Deli By The Blue, Bandra



13. JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu





Indulge in the finest world cuisine that recounts the food trends and signatures of the year gone by. The spread at JW Marriott Juhu features Lobster Bisque, Kalimiri Fish Tikka, Mapo Tofu, Meen Moilee, Tuna Uramaki, Chicken Futomaki, Prawn Hargao, Kerala Egg Roast Biryani, Vegetable Haleem, BBQ Marinade and much more.

Guests can select from a range of offerings - revel in a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on 31st December at Lotus Café, the all-day dining restaurant and Mahi, the exquisite banquet venue. Dashanzi, the progressive modern Asian restaurant will offer a gastronomical spread alongside festive concoctions.

When: Dec 31, 7 pm - 11 pm

Where: Lotus Café, Mahi and Dashanzi

Cost: INR 4995 ++ upwards



14. Ishaara

Ishaara has curated a special celebratory menu. To get you started, they’ve gathered elegant meal options to the ultimate classic Indian favourites. Guests can choose from a range of canapes, Goats Cheese Peppers, Mushroom Galouti, Paneer Panch Phoran Tikka, Tandoori Baby Potatoes. The Amritsari Fish Tikka, Cocktail Lamb Samosa, Black Pepper Malai Chicken Tikka and Gilafi Lamb seekh are truly drool-worthy, which obviously makes them the ideal choice to have at the New Year’s Eve dinner. If you love gorging on some delicious curry and rice, then this meal is right up your alley. To make it even more celebratory, end your meal with the Flourless Chocolate Brownie, Gajar Halwa Crumble, Sugar-free Sitaphal Pannacotta or Malai Kulfi for dinner. Plus, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.



When: Dec 31, 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel

Cost: INR 3000 AI per person

15. Sumac Haute Cuisine by Chef Bhairav Panchal

Newly opened dining in Thane by Chef Bhairav Panchal, who had the opportunity to be a part of the opening team of Taj Lands, is likely to impress you with its Mediterranean ambience and Lebanese and Middle Eastern cuisine. The delectable menu leaves one spoilt for choices right from their mouth-watering appetisers like Kibbeh, Kand ke Tikke, Zaatar Roasted Eggplant, Shish Qarid Sumac Tzatziki, to their main course such as the Haleem, Paella Biryani, Paneer Quwarmah, Surmai Noorjehan. Moving onto the desserts the restaurant serves Kunafeh, Baklava with Pistachio Ice-cream, Ghevar with Rabdi, among other options. Plus, there is a wide range of delicious cocktails like Robroy, Boulevardier, La Flanca, Cuba Libre, Singapore Sling, Vesper Martini to choose from.

When: Dec 31, 7 pm - 11 pm

Where: Sumac Haute Cuisine by Chef Bhairav Panchal, India Bulls Mint Building, Near Hiranandani Meadows

Cost: Set menu at INR 3500 (unlimited drinks)