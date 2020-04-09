For Easter, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu and La Folie are ensuring that you get to celebrate the food with delicious food. While JW Marriott has curated a special menu and is delivering it within 5km radius starting April 8 to April 12, La Folie is delivering Easter confections via Scootsy but only on Sunday.

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has curated an Easter special menu which includes Creamy Tagliatelle Mushroom and Spinach, Spinach and Vegetable Lasagna, Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops, Smoked Chicken Pasta and Roast Chicken. For desserts, they have Carrot cake, Bunny swiss roll (family size), Easter brownie bar and Easter apple strudel.

To place your order dial +91 90046 16506.

La Folie: Chef Sanjana Patel’s La Folie is offering a special menu of Easter confections where you can order treats like a box of two eggless Hot Cross Buns (candied peel and chocolate chip flavours), as well as a range of eggless Coated Confections in a variety of flavours such as Vanilla Caramelized Hazelnuts, Butterscotch Nuggets, Peanut Butter and Brittle, Orange Peel Marzipan, Sugar-Free Almond, Cocoa Caramelized Almonds, Salted Caramelized Pistachio, and Blueberry Cream Cheese.

It recently introduced a range of bean to bar chocolates to its repertoire, which are also available and so is its range of delicious fresh bread.

Available via Scootsy only on April 12, 2020.