At times you want to go to a fancy place which serves wine and gourmet food but on other days, you want to give in to your inner urges and splurge on food and beer while watching a nail-biting match with your friends. For me, The Irish House is latter. With its rustic interior and commitment to simplicity, this neighbourhood pub makes no pretence and prides itself on offering a traditional Irish ambience with big television screens and packed houses for game nights. The quirky ‘quotes’ on the walls and wooden interior match their delectable and wide selection of cocktails and beers, making it a go-to place on Saturday nights.

Known for their giant burgers, pizza and deep-fried fare, it was quite a surprise when they revamped their menu to pamper their customer with the same diligent atmosphere but with a healthier touch, and added a wide range of grilled and baked options so that the indulgence doesn’t feel as bad.

Charred Veggie Skewers

We tried the carnivore’s grilled platter and we can still feel ourselves succumbing to its juiciness. The mix of meats really brought forth a sense of indulgence you long for when in the mood and was a welcome detour from the usual. For the mains, we tried their newly introduced pasta, which wasn’t very special but satiated the hunger pangs which had started growing by then and by the time we finished it, we were too full to try their desserts. However, options like The Drunken Waffle Witch and the Vintage Tiramisu do sound extremely appetising.

Verdict: I was apprehensive of trying the new menu, more so because The Irish House is known for its love of traditions in all spheres of its hospitality and I have been one of those guests who really cherished it but having tried the new menu, I think it’s a welcoming change for our health and you must give it a shot.