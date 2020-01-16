Food trends are dominating the industry, so much so that every other eatery is trying to offer the latest fad, be it including keto-friendly options, serving avocado toast or offering kale in every possible form. But, which trends would dominate this year? Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Mumbai has the answer:



1. Sustainable Food Culture

Continuing from where we left off in 2019, sustainable practices are something which every chef and restauranteur would strive to achieve this year as well. From offering paper straws to practice more sustainable methods of sourcing, people are increasingly looking at food that is not only 'farm-raised' and ‘organic’ but will also see how it is impacting our environment.

With healthy eating being in trend, the superfood culture will continue to evolve this year and the upcoming trends will include nutritional yeast, seaweed and healthy probiotics. Another thing that will be in focus this year would be the reduction of food waste.

2. Going to the Roots

Kolkata club fried fish

We have been treated to fusion, molecular, modern Indian and many such beautiful concepts by chefs all across. This year we will see chefs going deep into the roots of regional cuisines, also called hyper-regional cuisine. So instead of cuisines like Punjabi, Awadhi, South Indian, we should look out for trends like Bori food, Indore street food, Kohlapuri food and even Yucatan and Oaxaca cuisine instead of your conventional Mexican food.

3. Dietary Diversities

Since people are becoming more conscious of how they look and what food makes them look better, the year will definitely see the rise of various dietary menu alternatives including plant-based, vegan, keto, low carb and dairy-free options. Furthermore, we will see a growth in consumption of alternative grains and flours like jowar, bajra, ragi as well as dairy alternatives like coconut, rice, hemp almond, soy and oat milk.

4. Experiential Dining

The modern guest who visits the restaurant does not only come to eat the food but also looks forward to a complete experience. With Instagram paving the way for people to post where they have been and what they have been eating, unique experiential dining will leave a huge footprint on the global food scenario. From projection mapping onto tables to dining in the dark or themed dining, you can expect to indulge in an extravagant affair that’s full of smoke, mirrors, and thematic treats. Additionally, the open kitchen concept will also be a rage this year. This means diners will be able to see more communicative and interactive kitchens at restaurants, making them feel like they are a part of the process of how and where their food is being prepared.

5. Sophisticated Kids’ Menu

Falafel and hummus wrap

In 2020, the kid’s menu will witness a makeover. It will not be limited to fish fingers, sandwiches and pastas but will go through a revolution which will witness parents exposing their kids to food from all across the world from a tender age itself.