Nuzzled in the quaint heart of Colaba, behind the iconic Taj Hotel, the newly opened Kitchen Garden by Suzette is now offering champagnes, wines and craft beers. To complement these beverages, the healthy eatery has also launched a new tapas menu featuring Japanese Baked Chicken Wings, Smoked Salmon, Roasted Cauliflower, Cheese Platter, Falafel, Guacamole and Spicy Nuts to name a few.

Roasted Cauliflower

We recently went to the outlet and were impressed by how well its signature modern design amalgamates with the heritage colonial building that houses it. Designed by the chef and partner of the restaurant, Antonia Achache, the 35-seater cafe features spacious arched windows, allowing sunlight to lit the space and complement its soft colour palette, vintage lamps, Irani chairs and terrazzo floorings and tables, adding a dash of positive vibe to this all-day organic cafe.

Kitchen Garden by Suzette

We began with Roasted Cauliflower where they actually bring an entire piece of cauliflower, roasted to perfection on your table. Paired with Tahini, it was delicious. Next item served to us was their Smoked Salmon, paired with bread and sour cream, the dish was well-balanced in terms of flavours, making us crave for more. However, one dish we couldn’t have enough of was their Baked Camembert. Served with their homemade sourdough bread and honey, it was a melody in our mouth. Coupled with a rose, it is the perfect dish you need to nibble on a Sunday afternoon with your gal pals.

Baked Camembert

Our last order was Apple Rasberry Crumble from their regular menu. Presenting raspberry compote layered with mascarpone cream and topped with hazelnut crumble, it was just the perfect dessert to complete our meal.



Our verdict: The freshness of the produce, a major portion of which comes from their own farms, shines all along. With initiatives like selling extra available items from their pick-on-the-go section available at half prices towards the end and no-plastic usage, you are certain of not consuming leftovers and of pursuing mindful eating. The taste and ambience is such that it should be your next go-to place for Sunday brunch!

Cost for two: Rs 1000

(With inputs from Heena Khandelwal)