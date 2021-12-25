2021 food trend: Mumbaikars are in love with burgers; here's a report explaining why the burger is such a hit!

Mumbai is synonymous with the vada pav. But the year 2021 belonged to vada pav's American counterpart, the burger. Several cloud kitchens serving only burgers launched in Mumbai. Backed by some of the giant food entrepreneurs, these delivery-only platforms are attempting to reinvent the basic burger to cater to different tastes and palates.



INDULGE spoke to the people behind four such leading kitchens about this trend that's heating up the culinary circuit in Mumbai:

Louis Burgers





Born out of a need to have a gourmet burger in his own city that meets the global taste, Louis Burgers by Zorawar Kalra was an attempt to relieve nostalgia and help others indulge in it as well. “Having studied and lived in the US, I always craved burgers. And when I came back to India, I couldn’t find a single good burger which would evoke the nostalgia of the ones I had in the US or Europe,” shares Zorawar, Founder & Managing Director, Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

Launched in July this year, Louis Burgers have already created a loyal customer base in Mumbai. The reason, Zorawar says, is ‘its simple uncomplicated nature’. “We did extensive research and made thousands of buns before we came up with a perfect bun. They are made fresh, twice a day. The USP of the brand is quality ingredients, and making sure they work well with one another... right from the matured cheddar cheese to lettuce, meat patty and truffle, every ingredient is carefully sourced. We wanted to give (people) a real gourmet product and have sourced premium ingredients. We are gourmet in taste but not in pricing,” he adds.

Zorawar’s favourite from his own menu is the Truffletake burger. “It is the only burger in India that you can have with real black truffles,” he quips, adding, “Even though I am a non-vegetarian, I prefer that to most other non-vegetarian burgers.”

Star products: Smash Buff Burger and Truffletake Burger



Price: INR 215 onwards

Availability: Zomato and Swiggy



BOSS Burger





From the house of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, the company behind successful restaurants like SOCIAL and Smoke House Delhi, BOSS Burger was conceived to offer the customers great burgers with fresh ingredients.

“A burger is an art for me,” shares Jaydeep Mukherjee, Brand Head, Smoke House Deli, who supports cloud kitchen development at Impresario. “The USP of BOSS Burger is the fact that we have not allowed convenience to take precedence over taste. In most restaurants and QSR brands, burgers mean frozen patties that come out of a freezer, go into a fat fryer and gets fried. The bread used is generally baked a couple of days earlier and is frozen. We use freshly made patties. We bake all our buns in-house and some of the sauces as well. The idea is to provide non-gourmet restaurant-style burgers to people in the comfort of their homes. All our burgers are made to order.”



But what made them have a delivery kitchen catering to just burgers? “We found a dearth in the market for good quality non-gourmet restaurant-style burgers which people can enjoy in the comfort of their homes. Simultaneously, the past year has seen a massive surge in consumers seeking high-quality food delivered to their homes. With BOSS Burger, we created a brand that is fun, packed with bold flavours and innovative combinations, and dedicated to offering customers wonderful food at home,” adds Jaydeep about the brand that launched in the beginning of this year.



Star products: Holy Guacamole! Black Bean Burger, Truffled 3 Cheese Tenderloin Burger, Juicy Lucy Mutton Burger



Price: INR 199++

Availability: bossburger.dotpe.in



Speak Burgers





Build on the idea to ‘let Mumbai enjoy gourmet burgers at affordable rates’, Speak Burgers by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani draws heavily from his travel across the world and the idea is attention to detail.

“In order to deliver excellent quality food using only the freshest ingredients possible, all our buns, pickles, patties and sauces are made in house. We made thousands of buns to get the perfect texture of the brioche buns. All our meats are 100 % hormone and antibiotic-free. The meats are grilled on charcoal to ensure it's cooked to perfection while also having a distinct smokey element to them. Furthermore, each burger is prepared on order, making sure that customers can relish the freshness and rich, intricate flavour of each element used to dish them up. They are delicious, big, messy, absolutely affordable, and they “Speak” for themselves,” explains Chef Vicky about his two months old brand.



Star products: Harissa Lamb Burger, Buff and Brie and the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger, Italian Grilled Veg Burger, Mother Earth Mushroom Burger, Pesto Paneer Burger



Price: INR 199

Availability: speakburgers.dotpe.in/order



Nino Burgers





Launched one year ago, Nino Burgers was born from the desire to create ‘not very indulgent’ gourmet burgers that one can have regularly. “With the burger market dominated by Mc Donalds and KFC, we wanted to carve out a space for high quality, not very indulgent gourmet burgers, something that we felt missing in the market,” says Nishant Jhaveri, co-founder of Nino Burgers, adding that the global trend is towards eating right and working out. “People are understanding what low-quality food/burgers can do to their systems and they're slowly moving towards spending that extra amount to get a pleasant high-quality food.”



One of the key points that he kept in mind while developing this cloud kitchen was designing a menu that has just as many options for vegetarians as non-vegetarians. “When people think burgers, they think non-veg burgers, we wanted to change that thought and make burgers an amazing experience for vegetarians too. We also used flavour combinations in our sauces that were unique to Nino only - not sticking to the basic ketchup and mustard as a side sauce for burgers,” he adds.



Star products: Crispy chicken with pineapple salsa and sriracha, NINO shroom, Avo Beet and Feta Burger, Buffalo Chicken with our house hot sauce and Buff and Brie Burger.



Price: INR 340 onwards

Availability: Swiggy, Zomato