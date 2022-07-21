From Patatas Bravas to Fried Calamari, dine in some drool-worthy Spanish dishes curated by Chef Alberto Mastromatteo at Bastian Worli and Binge by Bastian

The two-day Spanish food festival at Mumbai’s plush restaurant Bastian Worli and Binge by Bastian is all you need if you are craving to binge over some la carte cuisine. Chef Alberto Mastromatteo has curated an exclusive menu of both food and cocktails all inspired by the traditional Spanish food.

Known to have specialised in slow cooking Chef Alberto, we learn, has worked in some of the most recognised kitchens in Spain, including Michelin-starred establishments like Akelarre (Pedro Sibijana) Palace Hotel in Barcelona; Celler de Can Roca; and Diver XO (Daviz Munoz) in Madrid. He is currently the Director of the SUMMUMM Gastroespacio cooking school in Alcobendas.

Organised by Bastian Worli and Binge by Bastian, in association with the Consulate General of Spain the festival is organised at the restaurants for the first time. The two-day festival brings some hand-picked dishes by the chef including Aperitivo, 2.0. Caprese salad served with parmesan foam and basil gel; and Plato Principal, duck breast, charcoal oil, Spanish sauce and pearl onions. There is also a room for vegetarians with dishes like Paella with wild mushroom, king mushroom, and portobello, oyster in white truffle oil. For Dəˈzərt (dessert), you can indulge in Torrijos, Spanish-style French toast and natillas pudding.

Bastian Worli

Apart from their regular menu, you can also binge on some Patatas Bravas, fried baby potatoes served with salsa bravia; and a vegetarian allioli, Fried Calamari, crispy calamari rings served with pico de gallo and a Spanish allioli; Ajillo Mixed Mushroom, oyster, king, shimeji and button mushrooms sautéed in garlic and guindilla garnished and flavoured with smoked pimientos, served with toasted sourdough bread. Don’t miss to end your meal with the Spanish Cheesecake served with spicy Indian mango coulis.

To wash it all down, you can choose from the specially curated Spanish Festival Cocktail menu. Expect Sangre Di Basilico, white wine, homemade peach liqueur, citrus, simple syrup, a dash of apple juice, garnished with basil oil drops; Uva del Cielo, red grapes shaken with red wine, homemade plum brandy, citrus, simple syrup, pineapple juice, garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon; Preciosa Margarita, fresh kiwi shaken with Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice and a dash of homemade guava syrup; Agua de Valencia, pineapple, lemon, orange, pink grapefruit, honey and brandy shaken & topped with Cava; Horchata de la India, rice milk, homemade vanilla liqueur and a secret spice mix; and Pina del Diablo, fresh pineapple, tequila homemade vanilla & chili infused syrup and lime juice.

Price for two: Rs. 4,000 with a drink each plus taxes.