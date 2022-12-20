Chef Aditi Handa shares flavourful recipe, must-have on chilly winters

Winters are just not about celebrating Christmas, and New Year and exchanging gifts, but rather a lot more about cooking great food, and spending cosy winter afternoons under the sun and in blankets. It is the season to enjoy the richness of hot chocolates, mulled wines, plum cakes and roasts. Ushering in festivities of winters, Chef Aditi Handa of The Baker's Dozen, who has spearheaded the Sourdough bread narrative in India, shares two recipes with us.

Croque Madame with Country Sourdough

The delicious Croque Madame with Country Sourdough bread, is a lesson in extravagance, made with butter, cheese, eggs and much more tasteful ingredients. This luxurious comforting dish makes a perfect breakfast or brunch.

Ingredients

Butter 4 cubes

Flour 2 tablespoons

Pepper (as per taste)

Salt (as per taste)

Milk (half litre)

Mozzarella (a cup)

Eggs 2

Whole grain mustard spread (as per taste)

Smoked ham 1 slice

Country Sourdough

Method

1. To make bechamel sauce, heat a pan, add 4 cubes of butter, 2 tbsp flour, pepper, salt and keep adding milk gradually and whisk it properly. Add mozzarella.

2. The bread slices should be topped with mozzarella cheese, bechamel sauce, and whole grain mustard spread before being placed under the broiler. Once done, top it with a sunny side up egg fry.

Mulled Spiced Dry Fruit Bread Pudding

Festivities is the time when we consume more desserts than the other time of the year and Mulled Bread Pudding is among a few recipes that will definitely keep your festive spirit high. Moist and decadent, the bread pudding, is best made two to three weeks in advance, to allow for all its rich flavours to meld properly.

Ingredients

Blueberry cranberry sourdough 1 pack

Butter

Egg 1

Sugar 1 bowl

Milk 1 bowl

Cream 1 bowl

Vanilla Essence 1 tsp

Wine 50-60 ml

Orange Juice 50-60 ml

Star anise 2

Cardamom 2

Clove

Cinnamon 1

Orange peels 3

Brown sugar 1 cup

A bowl full of hazelnuts

A bowl full of almonds

Bowl of apricot

Bowl of raisins

Custard

Method

1. Slice the blueberry cranberry sourdough into cubes.

2. Heat a pan, add some butter to it and toast the sourdough.

3. Take egg, sugar, milk, cream, and vanilla essence to the bowl and whisk it

4. Take another container and add wine, orange juice, star anise, cardamom, cloves,

cinnamon, and brown sugar, and then simmer it.

5. Take hazelnuts, apricots, and almonds to your pudding and simmer it.

6. Add the toasted sourdough and mulled wine fruits to it and repeat it with some toasted

sourdough.

7. Pour custard and brown sugar and then bake the pudding. Finally, enjoy the Mulled wine

fruit bread pudding.