Grab a fork and relish on a Belgium Pork Belly on National pork belly day
Marinated in an aromatic blend of chilli, basil, vinegar, garlic, and ginger root base, this pork belly recipe is slow cooked for hours, creating a truly luxurious flavour and texture.
From Hong Shao Rou and Chinese Sliders to Bun Cha and Porchetta – this appetizing and succulent meat is loved around the world for its versatile nature. and National Pork Belly Day on November 10, is the perfect occasion to celebrate this particular cut of meat. Pork belly is a boneless and fatty cut of meat, packed with flavours, when treated with a whole lot of love! Pork belly best complements sandwiches, baos, soups, stews and hot pots... and the list never ends! If reading this has made you hungry, rustle up this iconic dish to satisfy all your pork belly cravings.
Belgium Pork Belly Basil Chilli from RCB Bar & Café, Bengaluru
Pork belly
- Ingredients:
- Pork belly - 1 kg
- Whole garlic - 10 gm
- Ginger - 10 gm
- Celery - 10 gm
- Spring onion - 10 gm
- Leeks - 10 gm
- Onion - 20 gm
- Oyster sauce - 5 gm
- Dark soy sauce - 5 ml
- Light soy sauce - 5 ml
- Broth powder - 3 gm
- Chilli paste - 20 gm
- Salt - To taste
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 160° C.
- Roughly dice onion, ginger, celery, leeks and spring onion.
- Pat dry the pork belly with a paper towel.
- Marinate the pork belly with salt, broth powder, oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and chilli paste.
- In a large baking tray, place roughly chopped vegetables and lay the marinated pork belly over the vegetables.
- Cook in the oven for 60-80 mins or until the belly is tender and cooked throughout.
- Remove the pork belly, cover with foil and allow to rest.
Sauce
Ingredients:
- Refined oil - 2 tbsp
- Onion (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
- Garlic (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
- Ginger (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
- Basil leaves (chiffonade) - 1 tbsp
- Dark soy sauce - 1 tsp
- Light soy sauce - 1 tsp
- Oyster sauce - 1 tsp
- Chilli paste - 1 tbsp
- Bamboo shoot - 6 pcs
Method:
- Cut pork belly into medium dices.
- Make a batter of eggs and corn flour. Coat the diced pork belly in the batter and deep fry until crispy.
- In a wok, heat oil and add onion, garlic, green chilli, ginger and basil.
- Add oyster sauce, dark soy, light soy, broth powder and chilli paste.
- Add the fried pork belly.
- Garnish with basil and serve.