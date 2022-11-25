This winter, try Thai chef Aong's fragrant and heartwarming soup recipe! 

Laongdao Tohkhot, or chef Aong as she is better known, is a highly experienced chef when it comes to the highly distinctive cuisine of southern Thailand. With more than two decades of gastronomic experience, she has delighted many guests and dignitaries, including members of the Thai royal family. JW Marriott Kolkata recently brought chef Aong, Thai sous chef of Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve from Krabi, Thailand for the patrons of the city to savour Southern Thai Cuisine.

Chef Aong

“I try to use local and seasonal ingredients from southern Thailand,” says chef Aong, “including a natural abundance of herbs, fragrant spices, fresh coconuts and succulent seafood, and prepare them with exceptional skill and attention-to-detail to create inspiring and highly authentic dishes,” she adds.

At the onset of winter, Thailand’s chef Aong shares a fragrant and heartwarming soup recipe with us.

Tom Yum Goong (Tom Yum Prawn)

Ingredients

Medium-sized shrimp, shell-on, head-on if possible: 350g

Water: 4 cups

Lemongrass: 2 stalks

Shallot (smashed): A few

Galangal, cut into thin rounds: 10 pieces

Kaffir lime leaves: 6

Thai chillis

Tomatoes: 2

Evaporated milk: To taste

Oyster mushrooms, straw mushrooms, or another type of Asian mushroom: 3-4 cups

Thai chilli paste (nam prik pao): ¼ cup

Fish sauce: 3 tbsp

Lime juice

Chopped saw tooth coriander: A big handful

Sugar: As per taste

Tom Yum Goong

Method

Peel and clean the prawn, then set it aside.

Boil prawn stock in a pot over medium to high heat.

When it becomes extremely hot, add lemongrass, galangal, shallots, kaffir lime leaves, coriander root and chilli.

Let it simmer for a few seconds, then add chilli jam paste, tomato, mushroom and prawn respectively.

Wait until all the ingredients are almost done, Then season with white sugar, fish sauce and lime juice. Add evaporated milk before removing it from the heat. Serve hot.