Take a chill-pill with these delightful summer cooler recipes

Summer is at its peak and it’s time to quench your thirst with some super refreshing coolers. With the increase in temperature it becomes necessary to take a step forward and make it somewhat less uncomfortable, and coolers are instant mood up lifters during this weather.

Chef Raju Pandey

To help us out, Chef Raju Pandey from Mitron Cafe, Mumbai, shares two amazing mocktail recipes that are tasty and refreshing for this summer, and can be made in a jiffy at home.

Basil-Melon Cooler

A refreshing blend of Basil and Melon flavour as the name suggests. Zest your taste buds with this tasty, chilling drink.

Ingredients

Fresh watermelon chunks - 5 pcs

Fresh basil - 4 leaves

Watermelon juice - 10 ml

Sweet and sour mix

Aerated water

Method

Take fresh watermelon chunks and fresh basil leaves and then gently muddle the two together with sweet and sour mixture in watermelon juice.

Next, shake it well with ice.

Lastly, top up with aerated water and serve in a hurricane glass and garnish with fresh watermelon balls.

Kiwi – Kardashian

The exotic fruit is an absolute saviour for its unique cooling qualities and thus works wonders when used in refreshing drinks.

Ingredients

1 Kiwi

Kiwi crush

4 Basil leaves

3-4 Mixed berries

20ml lemon citrus water

15ml Rich syrup

Soda lime water

Cranberry juice

Method

Take half of a kiwi, cut it into small chunks and slices by using a knife. Put it into the mocktail glass as it’s a build up method.

Pour kiwi crush in a bowl.

Add rich syrup and lemon citrus water into it and mix it well.

Add some berries into mocktail glass.

Pour the bowl and add half of the glass with soda lime water and then layer the mocktail with cranberry juice from the top.

Garnish with crushed ice, basil leaves, a slice of orange and berries.

Serve immediately.