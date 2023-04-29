Savour some flavourful, fresh salads at home this summer

Salads are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre that can be devoured during any season, especially during summers when consuming spicy, oily food can make us feel uneasy. Loaded with nutritious ingredients and seasoned with different flavours, salads can never taste monotonous. Chef Raju Thapa from Roofberries restaurant Mumbai shares two delicious salad recipes that is sure to leave you impressed.

Som Tam

A spicy Thai salad recipe that has raw papaya as the main ingredient. With multiple flavours added to it, this dish is very scrumptious to eat.

Ingredients

Lemon juice- 12ml

Jaggery-10gm

Garlic- 5gm

Green chili- 3gm

Carrots- 10gm

Papaya- 160gm

French beans- 5gm

Peanuts- 25gm

Dressing- 35ml

Cherry tomatoes- 5gm

Sugar-As per taste

Fish sauce/Soy sauce- As per preference

Method

Firstly, peel the papayas and separate the seeds.

Shred the papayas.

Next, crush some garlic with a pestle.

Add long beans and tomatoes and pound a few times to release the juices.

Then, we need to add the chilis.

Crush the chilis lightly to release the heat.

Now, in a separate cup pour some lime juice, fish sauce and sugar and blend it well so that there are no sugar particles remaining in the cup.

The next step will be mixing and tossing all other ingredients together very well.

Lastly, serve in a shallow bowl and top with garnish. There you have it. Your spicy Som Tam will be ready.

Note

Use a mortar and pestle to prepare this salad.

No need to add salt if fish sauce or soy sauce is used, since it has enough salt.

Josper Corn and Roasted Beetroot

A unique, healthy, yet delicious preparation to try.

Ingredients

Roasted corn- 70gm

Roasted beetroot- 50gm

Jerusalem artichoke- 40gm

Sweet potato- 25gm

Edamame- 10gm

Chili vinaigrette- 30ml

Microgreens- 5gm

Method

At first wrap the beets completely in silver foil and place the package into the preheated oven for 45minutes to roast the beets.

Make sure you insert a knife easily into the roasted beets without resistance.

Once the beets are roasted and tender, allow them to cool for 20 minutes before peeling.

To peel the beets, rub the outside of the beet with a towel until the skin comes off.

Then, dice the beets into thumb size pieces. Reserve the peeled, diced beets until needed.

To cook the corn, shuck the corn and season it with olive oil and salt.

Then we have to place the corn on a sheet tray and keep it in the preheated oven and roast the corn until it is golden and fragrant.

After the same, allow the corn to cool down and once it is cool using a knife, strip the corn kernels from the cob. Reserve the corn kernels until needed.

For seasoning, mix the apple cider vinegar, green chilies, mint salt, black pepper, ginger, sesame seeds, and olive oil together in a bowl. Reserve the vinaigrette until needed.

To do the plate of the salad- In a large bowl combine the roasted beets, corn, orange segments, Jerusalem artichoke , boiled sweet potato , edamame beans , and vinaigrette. Spoon half of the dressed, marinated mixture, and then properly plate into a serving dish.