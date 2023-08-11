Meisterwurst Cordon Bleu with Roasted Veggies and Dijon Creamy Sauce

Preparation Time – 40 min

Step 1 - Roasted Veggies

Ingredients

• Baby Carrots - 4 to 5 nos

• Broccoli - 100 gms

• Garlic - 2 cloves finely chopped

• Baby potato with skin – 100 gms (cooked)

• Fresh thyme - 1 tbsp

• Butter - 1 tbsp

• Olive Oil - 2 tbsp

• Salt - To Taste

• Pepper - to taste

Preparation

Add butter and oil in a pan. Once it’s hot add garlic followed by all the other vegetables. Add thyme, salt and pepper, and cook until the vegetables are cooked.

Step 2- Meisterwurst Chicken Cordon Bleu

• Cook the Cordon Bleu according to the directions given

Step 3 - Dijon cream sauce

Ingredients

• Butter - 3 Tbsp

• Flour - 3 Tbsp

• Milk - 2 Cups

• Dijon Mustard - 3 Tbsp

• Garlic Powder - 1 Tsp

• Shredded Parmesan - 1/3 Cup

• Salt and Pepper - To Taste

Preparation

Add butter in a saucepan. Once the butter is melted, add flour, and mix it well without any lumps. Gradually whisk in milk. Add Dijon mustard, garlic powder, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Keep stirring until a smooth and creamy texture.

Presentation

In a nice serving plate, add the Meisterwurst Chicken Cordon Bleu and add the sauce on top along with roasted vegetables on the side.